HempFusion Wellness Debuts In Europe Via Deal With Ireland CPG Distributor

Health and wellness CBD company HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD) is expanding to Europe through a deal with an undisclosed consumer goods distributor in Ireland.

Under the deal, which has been approved by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), select HempFusion CBD and Probulin Probiotics products will be labeled, packaged and distributed across Europe.

“We are incredibly excited to launch sales into Europe, starting with Ireland, through an exclusive distribution agreement with a consumer goods distributor whose deep and established relationships include nearly every major European retail chain,” HempFusion co-founder and CEO Jason Mitchell said Thursday.

The Denver-based company, which recently debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange, confirmed that the initial distribution of HempFusion and Probulin products in Ireland would include the introduction of six SKUs, including four Probulin and two HempFusion SKUs. In addition, the company expects to launch more products in the first six months of 2021.

