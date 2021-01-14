Cannabis Brand Cookies Expands Into Non-Psychoactive Mushroom Space With Caps

Cannabis brand Cookies is expanding its line to include non-psychoactive mushroom formulations.

The California-based company is rolling out a capsule line called "Caps." The three-in-one item combines mushrooms with cannabinoids and terpenes.

Caps aims to expand its consumers' cognitive well-being using a certified-organic formulation.

Cookies partnered with mushroom extract brand Nammex to source its mushrooms. It also worked with manufacturer Blue River to encapsulate the mushroom-cannabis formulation.

An Expansion Long In Develpment

Cookies founder and CEO, hip hop artist Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr. (aka Berner), says the company has experimented with expanding into mushrooms for years. The combination of non-psychoactive mushrooms with Cookies strain genetics was a natural choice, he says.

Caps are available in two varieties: A day-centric blend, Clarity, and an evening-focused option, Bed Head.

Caps are available for exclusive sale on Cookies' CBD website.

What's Next For Cookies And Caps?

The company, which just inked a supply deal with Next Green Wave Holdings Inc., plans to introduce Caps to Cookies-branded retail locations later in the year.

For now, the company awaits further legislative reform so it can eventually expand into the psilocybin space.

"As legislation continues to change in the right direction, we look forward to a day where we can include psilocybin in our formulations," Berner says.

