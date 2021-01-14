Dispensary Update: Trulieve, Jushi And Cloud Cannabis Each Have New Stores

Trulieve Opens Second Store In Gainesville

Cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) has cut the ribbon on its second Gainesville, Florida-based dispensary.

The new store, located at 1614 W University Ave. in Gainesville, spans 6,000 square feet. It's also the company's 76th U.S. retail location.

"2020 presented challenges, but Trulieve focused on patient-driven customer service and organic growth to ensure access and product innovation, and that's what our continued focus will be for 2021," Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers stated Thursday.

Cloud Cannabis To Host Grand Opening In Ann Arbor

Michigan retailer Cloud Cannabis is hosting a grand opening of its new store in Ann Arbor.

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 15.

The store — launched in October, but for curbside-only sales — is located at 1760 Plymouth Rd.

Simultaneously, the company is introducing its online platform, dubbed Cloud Budtender AI.

Jushi Expands In Palm Springs, Grover Beach And Culver City

Cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQB:JUSHF) is expanding its California retail footprint with three new dispensaries.

The Boca Raton-Florida-based company disclosed Thursday that it’s acquiring Organic Solutions of the Desert, LLC, a Palm Springs-based operating dispensary. The store is located at 4765 E Ramon Road.

Jushi also intends to obtain roughly 78% of the equity owned by a retail license holder in Grover Beach. In addition, the company has an option to purchase the remaining stake in a license holder.

he completion of the construction of the new BEYOND / HELLO store is expected in the third quarter of 2021.

Jushi also revealed plans to open a storefront retail dispensary in Culver City, under the long-term lease agreement that one of its subsidiaries entered in December. The new ground-up build dispensary is located at the corner of Venice and Sepulveda Blvd.

“We are thrilled to continue the expansion of the BEYOND / HELLO retail brand in California with the addition of three premier locations,” Jushi chair and CEO Jim Cacioppo said.

Today's news comes about a month after Jushi’s expansion in Illinois.

