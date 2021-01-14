fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.83
315.21
+ 0.26%
DIA
+ 1.21
309.38
+ 0.39%
SPY
+ 0.89
378.81
+ 0.23%
TLT
-0.15
152.80
-0.1%
GLD
-0.08
173.41
-0.05%

Why Aurora Cannabis's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
January 14, 2021 10:47 am
Why Aurora Cannabis's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Aurora Cannabis's Stock Today

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is currently up 6.32% to a price of $11.79. The stock's current volume for the day is 12.17 million, which is approximately 42.54% of its previous 30-day average volume of 28.61 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of several cannabis companies are trading higher in sympathy with Aphria, which reported Q2 EPS and sales results up year-over-year.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $8.97 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $19.68 and as low as $0.6.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets Movers Trading Ideas

