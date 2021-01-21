Benzinga Cannabis Hour Preview: Tyler Beuerlein, Daisy Mellet, Justin Ort Join The Show

This week, the Benzinga Cannabis Hour presents a jam-packed show with a timely slate of finance pros.

Tune in Thursday, Jan. 21, for:

Hypur CRO Tyler Beuerlein

CRO Tyler Beuerlein Merida Capital partner Daisy Mellet

partner Daisy Mellet Measure Eight CEO Justin Ort

Hypur, a fintech firm specializing in contactless payments for in-store cannabis orders, had quite an active year as pot purchases adjusted to an online and delivery model.

Recently, the company began verifying accounts in-house via open banking.

Merida recently partnered with analytics firm New Frontier Data on a new report: "Cannabis in America for 2021 & Beyond: A New Normal in Consumption and Demand."

The study provides an analysis of cannabis consumer behaviors driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the resized market projections following the passage of six cannabis ballot initiatives in five states: New Jersey, Montana, South Dakota, Mississippi and Arizona.

Last year, Measure 8 aimed to raise $100 million for a hedge fund. It also attempted to raise $200 million for a new venture fund.

The Benzinga Cannabis Hour is produced every week and brings together top executives, entrepreneurs, and experts from all corners of the cannabis industry. Each show features three or more guests from a broad spectrum of expertise in cannabis.

