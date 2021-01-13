fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.11
311.82
+ 0.67%
DIA
+ 0.53
310.14
+ 0.17%
SPY
+ 1.48
377.18
+ 0.39%
TLT
+ 1.62
149.33
+ 1.07%
GLD
-0.14
174.21
-0.08%

Vext Science Upsizes Bought Deal Public Offering To Raise $18M

byJelena Martinovic
January 13, 2021 1:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Vext Science Upsizes Bought Deal Public Offering To Raise $18M

Vertically integrated CBD company Vext Science Inc. (CSE:VEXT) (OTCQX:VEXTF) is poised to raise $18 million through a bought deal offering of its units.

The Phoenix-based company confirmed Wednesday that Beacon Securities Ltd. will purchase some 16.1 million units of Vext Science at $1.12 per unit under the amended deal.

In addition, BSL said it acts on its behalf and behalf of the underwriters' syndicate as a lead underwriter and sole bookrunner.

The company noted that each unit consists of one common share in its capital and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

Each warrant gives the holder an option to buy one subordinated voting share at $1.40 for three years following the closing date.

Moreover, underwriters are granted an option to buy up to an additional number of units corresponding to 15% of the units sold under the offering deal at a previously set price.

Vext Science, which previously did business as Vapen MJ Ventures, disclosed it would use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about Feb. 3.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing Offerings Markets

Related Articles

Molson Coors, HEXO Joint Venture Truss CBD Launches Veryvell Beverage Brand In Colorado

Truss CBD USA, a joint venture between Molson Coors Beverages Co. (NYSE: TAP) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO), is launching a new line of CBD beverage in Colorado. read more

Earnings Roundup: Next Green, Namaste, Item 9, Indiva

Next Green Reports Q4 Results And Corporate Appointments read more

From Peace Corps To Peace Pipes: Steve Sakala Shows CBD Companies How To Be Eco-Friendly

There's zero excuse for consumer packaged goods companies to not be plastic negative, says Steve Sakala. Take his work in the cannabis industry. Like most industries, the world of weed has a major sustainability problem. It creates at least 150 million tons of waste annually, mainly due to single-use plastic packaging. read more

Ayr Strategies Launches CA$137M Equity Offering

Multi-state cannabis operator Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCQX: AYRWF) launched a marketed offering of 4 million voting shares with a price of CA$34.25 per share for total gross proceeds of around CA$137 million. read more

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Wants To Buy Consolidated Craft Brands

Life science company Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) agreed to buy Consolidated Craft Brands, a packaged goods company focused on cannabis edibles and related products, for CA$5 million (US$4 million). read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.