New Cannabis Products: Canned Cocktails, Post-Workout CBD Seltzers, Flower Products, And Oral Strips

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products.

Artet’s Canned Cocktails

Artet, a cannabis-infused non-alcoholic aperitif brand, expanded into the canned cocktails category with the launch of two signature ready-to-drink offerings: Rosemary Jane and Tet & Tonic.

With 5 milligrams of THC and 5 milligrams of CBD in each 8 oz.can, both canned cocktails feature Artet's original aperitif as the foundational "spirit," along with selected juices, natural extracts and tonics such as italian grapefruit juice and a chamomile-infused tonic. Rosemary Jane and Tet & Tonic are available by the individual can ($6) or in a 4-pack ($20) in Los Angeles (where Artet is based) and San Francisco at a select group of dispensaries including Sweet Flower, Cornerstone Collective, Mission Cannabis Club, Sava and ONA.life.

There will be a wider launch in California by the end of 2021.

“We see the modern bar cart as a tapestry of beverages that exist along a spectrum of mood alteration. With Artet, we are committed to bridging the gap between cocktail and cannabis culture and we believe our newly released canned cannabis cocktails will expedite the journey by taking out the guessing work for creating a well-made drink that doesn't begin with alcohol,” Artet co-founder Xander Shepherd told Benzinga.

Rhythm CBD Seltzers

Rhythm CBD Seltzers, a company founded by a sommelier and professional chef duo in San Francisco, launched its third all natural infused seltzer variety under the Rhythm Recover moniker.

This post-workout beverage utilizes ginger's anti-inflammatory properties to relieve exercised-induced muscle pain, antioxidants from organic turmeric root, and 15 milligrams of nano-emulsified CBD formulated by Vertosa, which interacts sublingually for a rapid onset. Rhythm Recover is the latest variety in addition to Rhythm Awake and Rhythm Dream. With a focus on plant-based nutrition, Rhythm’s seltzers are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, keto-friendly, low calorie, and sugar free.

“Hemp-infused seltzers needed an upgrade, so we replaced the sugar found in other ready-to-drink hemp beverages with Monk Fruit extract, and added superfoods and adaptogens to the formulas because we know that health and wellness is at top of everyone's mind. It’s important that these drinks deliver value to consumers and aren’t only refreshing, but functional,” said Ian Monat, CEO a co-founder of Rhythm CBD Seltzers. “Recover is intended to be a post-workout anti-inflammatory, but since alcohol and sugar also cause inflammation, this drink could save the day on January 1 for our friends who ring in the New Year a little too hard."

Thrive Cannabis’ New Lineup

Thrive Cannabis launched a slew of new products including new flower products and oral strips.

New flower products include:

Afghani Drifter: a Hybrid strain with a very high total THC potential which can regularly exceed 25% when grown indoors. This potency is balanced by a solid terpene content led by Myrcene (1.45%),Caryophyllene (0.8%), and Limonene (0.5%) that give off gobs of hash-y, earthy aromas with a strong hit of funky musk and pepper spice notes. Visually, its bright green buds are laced with orange filaments and absolutely covered in frosty trichomes.

GB Top Cola Flower 7.0 grams: this is a product that is not genetic-specific. This new product features 7 grams of flower. Each 8 ounce jar will contain at least one large bud (4 to 6 grams on average), surrounded by smaller buds to make up the rest of the weight.

GB All Flower Pre-Rolls.

Oral strips come in two formulations: THC and CBD.

Each QuickStrip delivers cannabinoids rapidly thanks to a process that includes micronizing cannabis oils and suspending them evenly in a thin film. Sold in pouches of 10 strips (10 mg each), each strip is hermetically sealed in individual wrappers for perfect portability.

“When the Canadian government legalized adult-use cannabis in 2018, there were a lot of questions about what the market would actually look like,” said Geoff Hoover, CEO of Thrive Cannabis.

“Over the last two years, we’ve seen a lot of changes in the retail environment as provincial governments have experimented with different ways to make cannabis accessible while also maintaining product safety and ensuring that people under the legal age don’t purchase cannabis products. The decision to allow licensed producers to directly sell to consumers is an important development, and we are excited to be one of the first producers to be permitted to do this. OF course, we will be held to the same standards as every other retailer, but it will give us new avenues to reach people who love our products. This is especially important for Thrive as we introduce additional products like Greybeard dried flower and pre-rolls and Being THC Oral Strips to the Canadian market.”

Courtesy photos

