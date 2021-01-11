OpenGov Partners With Fyllo To Launch Cannabis Licensing, Compliance Tracking Tool For Local Governments

Media compliance company Fyllo has announced a strategic partnership with OpenGov, a leader in modern cloud ERP software for governments and state agencies.

Fyllo and OpenGov will collaborate to create a comprehensive cannabis licensing, regulatory, and compliance tracking solution aimed at local municipalities coming up with new cannabis regulations, and approving new cannabis businesses.

Fyllo co-founder and CEO Chad Bronstein told Benzinga this partnership “marks the creation of the first comprehensive cannabis licensing, regulatory and compliance tracking solution for local municipalities writing new regulations and approving new cannabis operations."

“We're excited to work with OpenGov to make it easier for governments to keep pace with category growth and accelerate economic development in their communities,” he added.

In a press release, OpenGov president David Reeves said, "We've worked with governments who are looking at depleting budgets and considering cannabis as an alternative revenue source but do not know where to begin. Fyllo is the market leader in regulatory compliance and will be able to give governments a broad view of the legislative landscape and intelligence about ongoing trends. OpenGov will continue to ensure that services such as applying for a license or completing a facility inspection are efficient, safe, and seamless for government staffers and community residents."

Photo: Chad Bronstein.

