Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of January 4th – 10th, 2021.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. World’s First Psychedelics ETF is on the Horizon, Here Are 4 Psychedelic Stocks Certain to Be in the ETF’s Portfolio

Psychedelics Investors Rejoiced After Horizons ETFs Released a New Preliminary Prospectus on Christmas Eve Announcing the Firm’s Plans to Launch the World’s First Psychedelic Stock ETF

Horizons ETFs, the same company that brought cannabis investors Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) and Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF (NEO: HMUS), appears set to enter the Psychedelics arena in a big way. For those looking to invest now in the new Horizons Psychedelic Stock ETF’s likely future constituents, here are 4 Psychedelic Stocks that will almost certainly be at the top of the ETF’s portfolio.

9. Canopy Growth’s Tokyo Smoke Expands Retail Footprint with Opening of 9 Locations Across Ontario

Industry-Leading Cannabis Retailer Continues its Focus on Ontario as a Priority Market for Expansion

Tokyo Smoke, Canopy Growth’s (NASDAQ:CGC) award-winning retail brand is proud to announce the planned opening of 9 brick-and-mortar retail franchised cannabis locations across Ontario over the course of January 2021. Following a robust storefront expansion in 2020, today’s announcement demonstrates further growth for the Tokyo Smoke retail banner as the brand continues to focus on Ontario as a primary market for expansion.

8. NeonMind Goes Public, Plans to Study Functional Mushrooms and Psilocybin as Treatments

The Listing Comes After the Company Successfully Closed its Fully Subscribed IPO on Dec. 30, for Proceeds of About CDN $4.6 Million

Psychedelics biotech company NeonMind Biosciences (CSE:NEON) debuted on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Monday under the symbol ‘NEON.’ NeonMind is a partially owned subsidiary of Better Plant Sciences (OTCQB:BOSQF), which owns more than 33.3 million common shares in the company.

7. Curaleaf Holdings to Raise C$275.6 Million Via Overnight Marketed Offering

The Offering is to Consist Only of Subordinate Voting Shares, With No Warrant Being Attached to the Financing

Curaleaf (OTCQX:CURLF) this morning released the pricing of its previously announced overnight marketed offering. The company through the offering intends to raise C$275.6 million, via the issuance of securities at a price of $16.70 per share.

6. 5 Groovy Psychedelic Stocks to Buy

Psychedelic Stocks Could Have Another “Far Out” Year Ahead

The times are a-changing for Psychedelics. With that in mind, here are five of the top Psychedelic Stocks to consider: MindMed (OTCQB:MMEDF), Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), Field Trip Health (OTC:FTRPF), Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) and Mydecine Innovations (OTC:MYCOF).

5. Raymond James Explains How to Play the Democrat Pot Stock Rally

Start Your Engines, Folks, Canadian Cannabis Stocks Are About to Take Off

That’s the word from Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser, who reported on the sector Wednesday, saying Pot Stocks will rally on Democratic wins in the Georgia senate races. Sarugaser said both Canadian companies with a push into the U.S. market and existing U.S. Cannabis Stocks will see a boost.

4. Champignon Brands: Review of Bipolar Disorders Confirms Early Diagnosis and Treatment Can Improve Patient Quality of Life

Champignon Brands Announced the Publication of an Article Led By its Chairman and CEO Dr. Roger McIntyre

The article – Bipolar Disorders – is published in one of the world’s best-known and most reputable scientific journals in medicine – The Lancet. As well as CEO of Champignon Brands (OTCQB:SHRMF), Dr. Roger McIntyre is a Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the University of Toronto and Head of the Mood Disorders Psychopharmacology Unit at the University Health Network. In addition to his recent publication of this article, Dr. McIntyre has published over 600 peer-reviewed scientific articles on bipolar disorders and depression.

3. Marijuana Stocks Could See More Than 50% Boost, Says, Top Analyst

One Top Cannabis Analyst Believes the Rally in Marijuana Stocks is Just Beginning, With a More Than 50% Pop Ahead Due to the Increased Likelihood of Marijuana Reform on the Horizon With Democrats Taking Control of the Senate

Cowen Managing Director Vivien Azer explained her thinking in a recent interview, noting that Cannabis reform could open the door to many U.S. Multi-State Operators (MSOs) finally being able to access traditional banking and begin trading on major U.S. exchanges just as their Canadian peers have. Azer says her top cannabis picks are the U.S. companies that are most prepared to benefit from the near-term catalysts of more states beginning the legal sale of cannabis. Those include Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), Curaleaf (OTCQX:CURLF), and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF). All three make up a significant portion of the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (NYSE Arca: MSOS).

2. COMPASS Pathways Establishes Centre of Excellence With Sheppard Pratt to Accelerate Research and Improve Patient Experience in Mental Health Care

The Centre of Excellence Will Model the “Clinic of the Future”, Showcasing the Best Thinking in Science, Therapy, Technology, and Design

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) is establishing its first Centre of Excellence in collaboration with The Sheppard Pratt Institute for Advanced Diagnostics and Therapeutics in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. Working as a research facility and innovation lab, it will generate evidence to shape therapy models in mental health care, train and certify therapists, conduct clinical trials including proof-of-concept studies, and prototype digital solutions to improve patient experience

1. Why Cannabis Stocks Could Go Parabolic in 2021

2021 Could Turn Out to Be Eerily Similar to 2018 in the World of Cannabis Stocks

That’s right — the same 2018 that saw valuations skyrocket amid hysteria in the hyper-growth sector in Canada. Valuations are still high, but there is lots of room for optimism right now around Marijuana Stocks. Thus, I think companies like Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) could be some of the best-performing Pot Stocks on the TSX over the next 12 months. Here’s why.

Photo by davide ragusa on Unsplash

