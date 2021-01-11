fbpx
QQQ
-3.86
322.89
-1.21%
DIA
-0.77
311.80
-0.25%
SPY
-2.14
383.40
-0.56%
TLT
-0.30
151.62
-0.2%
GLD
+ 0.03
173.29
+ 0.01%

California Bill Proposes Ban On Smokable Hemp, But Open Doors For CBD Food And Beverages

byNina Zdinjak
January 11, 2021 1:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
California Bill Proposes Ban On Smokable Hemp, But Open Doors For CBD Food And Beverages

Democrat assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry introduced a bill in December that proposes placing a ban on smokable hemp.

The bill states that unless the federal FDA particularly authorizes it, industrial hemp should not be included in certain products, including medical devices, prescription drugs, processed smokable products like electronic cigarettes with nicotine, smokable flower such as hookah and shisha with nicotine, and products containing nicotine, tobacco, or alcohol.

Anguiar-Curry, a member of the California legislative assembly, also proposes that the department could ban the inclusion of industrial hemp in other products if it concludes these products carry a risk to either human or animal health.

The bill, however, allows CBD in food and beverages while demanding safety tests to make sure products don’t contain more than 0.3% THC.

If passed, the bill will enable legal sales of CBD products across California, notes Marijuana Business Daily.

Aguiar-Curry praised the bill being needed as an “economic driver” in times of the global pandemic, reports the outlet.

Previously, she proposed a similar measure, only without the ban on smokable hemp, but the timing wasn’t right due to the lawmakers being overwhelmed with pandemic-related measures, the report continued. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets Media

Related Articles

Cannabis Vets From Poseidon, Curaleaf, Aphria And TILT Share Projections For 2021

The past twelve months were pivotal for the cannabis industry, as 2020 welcomed a myriad of triumphs, including: read more

Gold Flora Teams Up With Stately Brands To Boost California Operation

Gold Flora has formed a strategic partnership with Stately Capital Corporation through an asset contribution deal. read more

OpenGov Partners With Fyllo To Launch Cannabis Licensing, Compliance Tracking Tool For Local Governments

Media compliance company Fyllo has announced a strategic partnership with OpenGov, a leader in modern cloud ERP software for governments and state agencies. read more

Captor Capital Opens One Plant Dispensary In Antioch

Cannabis company Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR) (OTC: CPTRF) confirmed Monday that its Antioch, California-based One Plant retail location is open for business. read more

Curaleaf Finalizes New $50M Revolving Credit Facility To Create 'Future Value'

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) has finalized a $50 million, three-year secured revolving credit facility. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.