The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Surge On Heels Of Georgia Runoff; NY Legalization; M&A And Financings Spike

byJavier Hasse
January 9, 2021 9:44 am
Cannabis stocks skyrocketed this week, aided by the Democratic victory in the Georgia runoff election.

There was also Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal for a legal cannabis program across New York State. It would allow adults over the age of 21 to buy marijuana at state-approved dispensaries, generating roughly $300 million in annual tax revenue.

We also learned that the state of Illinois revealed that more than $1 billion worth of cannabis were sold in 2020, with almost $670 million coming from adult-use sales.

Meanwhile, ETFs were all up by double digits. Over the last five trading days:

  • The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE:MJ): gained almost 17%
  • The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE:YOLO): was up 15.9%
  • The Cannabis ETF (NYSE:THCX): rose 20.7%
  • The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE:CNBS): advanced 18.1%
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) was up 1.82%

Benzinga Cannabis content is now available in Spanish on El Planteo.

Jeff Siegel explained why the psychedelics market is not cannabis 2.0.

We spoke with Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) CEO Irwin Simon following the Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) merger announcement. He walked us through the companies’ ambitions in the beverages and international markets, big partnerships, cash flow, and more. Click here for the full interviewe.

Financings And M&A

Canopy Rivers (OTC:CNPOF) sold its 49% common equity interest in Canapar Corp. to RAMM Pharma Corp for consideration of up to $9.0 million.

Cable provider 4Cable TV International Inc. (OTC:CATV) completed the purchase of CBD-focused companies Health Care and Wellness Clinics of America LLC and Corporation Clinic LLC, for $900,000 and $350,000 respectively.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCQX:SBVCF) has upsized a previously announced private placement. It recently closed the largest cannabis SPAC deal in history, merging with CalivaLeft Coast Ventures and Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter’s Roc Nation. The total amounted to $63 million, versus the previously projected $36.5 million.

General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB:CANN) raised more than $2.9 million in senior convertible promissory notes. The Colorado-based company aims to improve its financial situation, restructure debt, advance operating cash and minimize interest expenses.

Power REIT (AMEX:PW) confirmed the acquisition of two properties in Colorado, obtaining a total of 4.21 acres in Crowley County via PropCo, its wholly-owned subsidiary. Under the $1.84 million deal, Power REIT opted to provide funds for the build-out of a greenhouse and processing facility spanning roughly 21,732 square feet, the company noted.

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA) said it is poised to merge with an undisclosed licensed cannabis producer. The news came on the heels of Sundial Growers Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SNDL) attempts to buy the Vancouver-based company. Last week, it agreed to acquire a special purposed vehicle that owns $58.9 million of senior secured debt of Zenabis Global Inc. Prior to Sundial's move, Zenabis was in talks with a lender to extend the deadline for the repaying of $7 million of the principal amount of debt.

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX:CCHWF) acquired another dispensary in San Diego, taking over The Healing Center San Diego (THCSD) in a $15 million deal.

Vireo Health International Inc. (CSE:VREO) (OTCQX:VREOF) bought four medical cannabis licenses in Nevada. The Minneapolis-based company closed the purchase of permits that enable the cultivation and production, and wholesale of medical and adult-use cannabis products in dispensaries across the Silver State.

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX:CCHWF) intends to raise CA$130 million ($102.5 million) through a bought deal offering. Under the deal with Canaccord Genuity Corp, the New York-based company agreed to sell a portion of its common shares to a syndicate of underwriters.

Earnings

Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQB:JUSHF) said it expects revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be between $32 million and $33 million. That's up from previous expectations of about $28 million to $30 million. Boca Raton, Florida-based Jushi also reiterated its 2021 revenue guidance of $205 million to $255 million and 2021 adjusted EBITDA of around $40 to $50 million.

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (CSE:ICAN) (OTCQB:ICNAF) reported its financial results for the quarter ending Oct. 31, revealing revenue of CA$2.65 million ($2.09 million). That's up by 45% from the same period of 2019. The Nevada and California-focused cannabis company also achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA of CA$167,637 compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of CA$1.5 million in the same quarter of the prior year.

See all on these results at Benzinga Cannabis’ Earnings Center.

More News From The Week

Psychedelics biotech company NeonMind debuted on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Monday under the symbol ‘NEON.’ The listing comes after the company successfully closed its fully subscribed initial public offering on Dec. 30, for proceeds of about CA$4.6 million ($3.6 million).

Health and wellness CBD company HempFusion Wellness Inc. commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke will open nine stores across Ontario, Canada. Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC) (TSE: WEED)’s retail brand is launching the new brick-and-mortar retail franchised cannabis locations in January.

Wana Brands expanded its footprint into Missouri. Its Wana Mango Sativa, Blueberry Indica and Watermelon Hybrid Sour Gummies are now being produced by Clovr, a Kansas City-based cannabis-infused product manufacturer, under an exclusive licensing agreement and are at medical marijuana dispensaries throughout Missouri.

“Wana and Clovr share a commitment to provide safe, reliable, consistently-dosed cannabis products to Missouri’s medical marijuana patients,” Wana CEO Nancy Whiteman told Benzinga. “Our gummies offer a range of ratios that allow patients to dial in their needs. In addition, we have continuously refined our premium recipe, which is vegan, gluten-free and all-natural, making our products suitable for diverse patient needs.”

The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (TSX:FIRE) (OTCQX:SPRWF) made its first shipment of medical cannabis to Australia.

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) is relaunching MedMen Red across stores in Nevada and California. The brand was initially released back in November 2019. Touted as "quality cannabis at an affordable price," each product is slated to hit shelves after some 14 weeks of activities that include a “meticulous growing process.”

Technology solutions and marketing services provider Enlighten launched of a cannabis-specific marketing platform called AdSuite. Ad Suite is a self-service platform that makes obtaining, running, and analyzing marketing campaigns simpler and quicker.

Top Stories Of The Week:

Top Spanish stories:

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

