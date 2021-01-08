fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.29
312.69
+ 0.73%
DIA
-0.76
311.25
-0.24%
SPY
+ 0.25
378.88
+ 0.07%
TLT
-0.13
151.94
-0.09%
GLD
-6.57
186.08
-3.66%

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. Upsizes Offering From $36.5M To $63M

byJavier Hasse
January 8, 2021 1:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. Upsizes Offering From $36.5M To $63M

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCQX:SBVCF) announced Thursday it has upsized a previously announced private placement.

The cannabis-focused special-purpose acquisition company recently closed the largest cannabis SPAC deal in history, merging with CalivaLeft Coast Ventures and Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter’s Roc Nation.

The non-brokered private placement, which included subscription receipts and non-voting shares of a SCAC subsidiary, generated almost double the expected commitments.

The total amounted to $63 million, versus the previously projected $36.5 million.

Proceeds will be allocated to executing the growth strategy of TPCO Holding Corp., or The Parent Company, the business that will be created following the completion of the transaction to acquire CMG Partners, Inc. (Caliva) and Left Coast Ventures, Inc. The company expects to close the transaction on or around Jan. 15.

“The Private Placement reflects investor confidence in The Parent Company. Current investors in Caliva, LCV, and Subversive LPs doubled down on their support and we are also honored to have artists like Rihanna, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, and DJ Khaled supporting The Parent Company with their investments,” said SCAC’s chairman Michael Auerbach in a press release.

Shares of SCAC spiked in the early morning, before returning to pre-market levels around 10:00 am ET.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing Markets

Related Articles

Aleafia Health To Supply Apipharm With Cannabis Flower

Vertically integrated cannabis company Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH) (OTCQX: ALEAF) is expanding its global distribution network via a deal with Apipharm Veletrgovina d.o.o. Aleafia agreed to supply the Europe-based pharmaceutical producer and distributor with dried cannabis flower under the three-year agreement. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Australis Capital, CanaFarma Hemp, Bespoke Extracts, Cannabis Business Advisors, NYMCIA

Here’s a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry. Australis Capital Names New CEO Australis Capital is set to name the former Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) chief executive Terry Booth its new CEO. read more

Canopy Growth Brand Tokyo Smoke To Open 9 Stores In Ontario

Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke is poised to open nine stores across Ontario, Canada. read more

Jay-Z To Speak At Today's KCSA Strategic Communications Cannabis Investor Conference

Music industry mogul Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, the chief visionary officer of The Parent Company and founder of the MONOGRAM cannabis brand, is slated to speak at a cannabis-focused event hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences alongside OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: read more

Columbia Care To Raise CA$130M In Deal With Canaccord Genuity

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF) intends to raise CA$130 million ($102.5 million) through a bought deal offering. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.