Canopy Growth Brand Tokyo Smoke To Open 9 Stores In Ontario

Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke is poised to open nine stores across Ontario, Canada.

Canopy Growth Corp.’s (NYSE:CGC) (TSE: WEED) retail brand is launching the new brick-and-mortar retail franchised cannabis locations in January.

The news came a year following Canopy Growth’s announcement it plans to work in conjunction with ten Ontario retail license holders to launch Tokyo Smoke retail locations in the province.

The company said that stores would be owned and operated by the Ontario-based retail license holders.

Tokyo Smoke intends to open four stores in Toronto as well as retail locations in Brantford, Kanata, Nepean, North York and Scarborough.

The newest expansion brings Tokyo Smoke’s retail footprint in the province to 22 stores and 35 within Canada.

Besides Ontario, the cannabis retailer operates in Alberta and Manitoba.

Lacey Norton, Head of Retail for Tokyo Smoke said disclosed they are “excited to bring our education-first approach to cannabis retail to key communities and regions across the province.”

“Through our franchise model, we’re proud to support local independent business owners and entrepreneurs in the pursuit to provide their local communities access to high-quality cannabis products and accessories, along with cannabis education from their team of Education Specialists,” Norton added.

