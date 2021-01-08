Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Australis Capital, CanaFarma Hemp, Bespoke Extracts, Cannabis Business Advisors

Here’s a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry.

Australis Capital Names New CEO

Australis Capital is set to name the former Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) chief executive Terry Booth its new CEO.

The new appointment is part of the deal, revealed Tuesday, between the Las Vegas company and ALPS, formerly Aurora Larssen Projects – a greenhouse design firm that Aurora obtained in 2017.

Booth stepped down from his previous role as CEO of the Canada-based marijuana giant last year. Simultaneously, the company launched the "business transformation plan."

Since then, Aurora laid off hundreds of employers, while significantly halting its operations to "better align its balance sheet with current market conditions."

Meantime, Australis Capital, which is Aurora's spinoff, disclosed Tuesday it has named Jon Paul to run its financial department.

CanaFarma Hemp Officers Resign

Hemp company CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. announced that Frank Barone and Kirill Chumenko opted to resign.

The Vancouver-based company said it's in the process of searching for their replacements.

In November, CannaFarma tapped Urish Popeck & Co. LLC to serve as its new auditors.

Ulysses Diaz and WWE Superstar Dana Brooke Endorse Bespoke Extracts

Hemp and CBD company, Bespoke Extracts Inc. (OTC:BSPK) has expanded its family of brand ambassadors.

The Sunny Isles, Florida-based company, welcomed Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighter, Ulysses Diaz, also known as “The Monster,” and pro-wrestler Ashley Mae Serbera, also known as WWE Superstar Dana Brooke, to its team of elite athletes who opted to endorse the brand.

The news came just a month after mixed martial arts star Jorge Masvidal opted to promote the brand.

Diaz explained that Bespoke CBD products help him in “striving to be even better.”

“At 39 with a world record under my belt, I’m what you’d call a ‘rare breed,’ I’ve worked hard to get to where I am today,” he disclosed.

Brooke, who is also a fitness competitor, bodybuilder, gymnast, and model, noted that “Bespoke CBD is an important nutritional supplement that I have come to trust to aid me in achieving my daily wellness goals.”

The Cannabis Business Advisors Expands Ownership Team

National consulting firm The Cannabis Business Advisors tapped President Maxime Kot to the ownership team.

Previously, Kot was Director of Licensing at the Phoenix, Arizona-based company. In addition, she served as a strategic advisor for the cannabis industry for over five years.

As a President and part-owner, she would supervise the firm’s activities together with CEO and Founder Sara Gullickson.

“Maxime has been vital to our company since we launched earlier this year,” Gullickson stated Tuesday, adding she is “excited to forge this partnership with her as we set new growth goals in 2021.”

Gullickson launched CB Advisors in July. Since then, the company has been providing strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants as well as current license holders.

