fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.70
300.84
+ 2.18%
DIA
+ 2.15
306.05
+ 0.7%
SPY
+ 5.19
368.22
+ 1.39%
TLT
-1.37
154.53
-0.89%
GLD
-0.56
180.47
-0.31%

Vireo Acquires Four Medical Cannabis Licenses In Nevada

byJelena Martinovic
January 7, 2021 12:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Vireo Acquires Four Medical Cannabis Licenses In Nevada

Cannabis company Vireo Health International Inc. (CSE:VREO) (OTCQX:VREOF) has bought four medical cannabis licenses in Nevada.

The Minneapolis-based company confirmed Thursday it has closed the purchase of permits that enable the cultivation and production, and wholesale of medical and adult-use cannabis products in dispensaries across the Silver State.

The transaction — previously announced in March 2019 — received all regulatory approvals in October 2020.

"We've been looking forward to the addition of these Nevada licenses to our portfolio of cannabis assets since this transaction was announced, and we've already identified several paths toward monetizing the substantial opportunities we see to serve Nevada's attractive adult-use and medical markets," Vireo chairman and CEO Kyle Kingsley said.

The existing structure, which spans 4,950 square feet, is set to launch production in the near future.

Over the next year, the company intends to commence the development of "up to ten acres of additional indoor and outdoor cultivation," Kingsley added.

In August, Vireo opted to sell its Pennsylvania-based subsidiary to Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQB:JUSHF).

Jushi's subsidiary, Jushi Inc., purchased Pennsylvania Medical Solutions LLC for $37 million.

In November, the Boca Raton, Florida-based cannabis and hemp company paid $5 million in cash for another Vireo's subsidiary.

On this occasion, Vireo sold its equity in Pennsylvania Dispensary Solutions LLC.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Jay-Z To Speak At Today's OTC Markets' Cannabis Investor Conference

Music industry mogul Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, the chief visionary officer of The Parent Company and founder of the MONOGRAM cannabis brand, is slated to speak at a cannabis-focused event hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences alongside OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: read more

BioQuest To List On OTCQB Market, Plans To Target Nutraceutical Cannabis Companies

BioQuest Corp. (PINK: BQST) is poised to list on the OTCQB market in the coming weeks. read more

Columbia Care Obtains Second San Diego Store For $15M

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF) has acquired another dispensary in San Diego. The New York-based cannabis company took over The Healing Center San Diego (THCSD) in a $15 million deal. read more

Who Needs Google And Facebook? Enlighten Launches Ad Buying Platform For Cannabis Companies

Technology solutions and marketing services provider Enlighten confirmed Wednesday the launch of a cannabis-specific marketing platform called AdSuite. Ad Suite is a self-service platform that makes obtaining, running, and analyzing marketing campaigns simpler and quicker. read more

Cannabis May Become Legal In New York With Gov. Cuomo's 'Equitable Adult-Use Program' Proposal

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday his proposal for a legal cannabis program across New York State. The plan calls for a new Office of Cannabis Management. This group would oversee a nascent recreational program as well as New York's current medical marijuana program. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.