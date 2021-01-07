BioQuest To List On OTCQB Market, Plans To Target Nutraceutical Cannabis Companies

BioQuest Corp. (OTC:BQST) is poised to list on the OTCQB market in the coming weeks.

The Newport Beach, California-based company commercializes and distributes hemp and CBD products. Its goal is to acquire companies with a presence in the nutraceutical cannabis industry.

To further boost its revenues, the company plans to yield new proprietary products to the market.

"We anticipate that trading on the OTCQB will raise our visibility within the investment community and will help to broaden our shareholder base," BioQuest CEO and chairman Thomas Hemingway said.

He further explained that "uplisting to the OTCQB will be a significant milestone for the company (if our application is accepted by the OTC MARKETS) as it provides shareholders and potential investors with greater transparency and liquidity, and exposes BioQuest to institutional investors which do not invest in Pink Sheet companies."

In September, BioQuest revealed it has expanded its product offering by developing Vital-Q, a new woman's skincare line.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.