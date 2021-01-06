Why Cannabis Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

The shares of several cannabis stocks are trading higher Wednesday in anticipation of results from Georgia's runoff election. A democratic win would be seen as favorable for cannabis legalization.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael '71.

Aurora Cannabis shares were trading up 12.04% at $10.84. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.84 and a 52-week low of $3.71.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) sells medical and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Canaca, Dubon, and Manitoba Harvest.

Tilray's stock was up 19.59% at $11.37. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.95 and a 52-week low of $2.43.

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis, and hemp, through a portfolio of brands that include Tweed, Spectrum Therapeutics, and CraftGrow.

Canopy Growth's stock was up 13.50% at $30.69. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.83 and a 52-week low of $9.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through its medicinal brand, Peace Naturals, and its two recreational brands, Cove and Spinach.

Cronos stock was up 15.89% at $8.72. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.15 and a 52-week low of $4.

