fbpx
QQQ
-0.39
312.17
-0.12%
DIA
+ 5.83
298.03
+ 1.92%
SPY
+ 5.20
366.20
+ 1.4%
TLT
-3.77
160.14
-2.41%
GLD
-3.72
186.58
-2.03%

Why Cannabis Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

byTanzeel Akhtar
January 6, 2021 1:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Cannabis Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

The shares of several cannabis stocks are trading higher Wednesday in anticipation of results from Georgia's runoff election. A democratic win would be seen as favorable for cannabis legalization.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael '71.

Aurora Cannabis shares were trading up 12.04% at $10.84. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.84 and a 52-week low of $3.71.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) sells medical and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Canaca, Dubon, and Manitoba Harvest.

Tilray's stock was up 19.59% at $11.37. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.95 and a 52-week low of $2.43.

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis, and hemp, through a portfolio of brands that include Tweed, Spectrum Therapeutics, and CraftGrow.

Canopy Growth's stock was up 13.50% at $30.69. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.83 and a 52-week low of $9.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through its medicinal brand, Peace Naturals, and its two recreational brands, Cove and Spinach.

Cronos stock was up 15.89% at $8.72. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.15 and a 52-week low of $4.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cannabis Stocks Mover Higher; New York Governor Cuomo Announces Proposal To Legalize Cannabis Program; Says Legalization Expected To Generate Over $300M In Tax Revenue

-Reuters-Reuters read more

What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock Market

In a surprising turn of events, Democrats appear poised to take over control of the Senate, potentially setting up at least two years of full Democratic control in Washington. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 5, 2021

GAINERS: Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (AMEX: MXC) shares closed up 87.08% at $10.57 read more

Why The Psychedelics Market Is NOT Cannabis 2.0

Psychedelics stocks got a nice boost in November after voters in Washington D.C. and the state of Oregon voted to decriminalize psychedelics. read more

Aphria CEO Talks Up Tilray Deal, Expects To Be EBIDTA-Positive And 'Not Burning Cash'

Earlier this month, cannabis growers Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) announced a merger to create the largest enterprise in the industry by revenue. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.