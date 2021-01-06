fbpx
This Week On Benzinga Cannabis Hour: Newly Public NeonMind And HempFusion, NewTropic Joins

byAnthony Noto
January 6, 2021 1:05 pm
This week, the Benzinga Cannabis Hour presents a jam-packed show with a timely slate of headline-grabbing guests.

Tune in Thursday for:

  • NeonMind CEO Penny White
  • HempFusion Co-Founder Jason Mitchell
  • NewTropic CEO Alex Rowland

Vancouver-based NeonMind became the first psychedelics biotech company to go public this year. It debuted on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Monday under the symbol NEON.

The listing comes after the company successfully closed its fully subscribed initial public offering on Dec. 30, for proceeds of about CA$4.6 million ($3.6 million).

“NeonMind's IPO was highly anticipated and was oversubscribed. We are very excited about this next phase of growth for the company and have big plans for both our psilocybin research and medicinal mushroom products,” White told Benzinga.

HempFusion also went public. On Wednesday, the Denver-based CBD company commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CBD.

The company's portfolio consists of CBD brands, including topicals, capsules, and tinctures. It also owns the brand of dietary supplements that don't contain CBD, dubbed Probulin.

The Benzinga Cannabis Hour is produced every week and brings together top executives, entrepreneurs, and experts from all corners of the cannabis industry. Each show features three or more guests from a broad spectrum of expertise in cannabis.

To tune in, stream the episode below; click subscribe on the official Benzinga YouTube channel; or visit BZCannabisHour.com.

Cannabis Hour is also published on most major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, and more.

