This Week On Benzinga Cannabis Hour: Newly Public NeonMind And HempFusion, NewTropic Joins

This week, the Benzinga Cannabis Hour presents a jam-packed show with a timely slate of headline-grabbing guests.

Tune in Thursday for:

NeonMind CEO Penny White

HempFusion Co-Founder Jason Mitchell

NewTropic CEO Alex Rowland

Vancouver-based NeonMind became the first psychedelics biotech company to go public this year. It debuted on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Monday under the symbol NEON.

The listing comes after the company successfully closed its fully subscribed initial public offering on Dec. 30, for proceeds of about CA$4.6 million ($3.6 million).

“NeonMind's IPO was highly anticipated and was oversubscribed. We are very excited about this next phase of growth for the company and have big plans for both our psilocybin research and medicinal mushroom products,” White told Benzinga.

HempFusion also went public. On Wednesday, the Denver-based CBD company commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CBD.

The company's portfolio consists of CBD brands, including topicals, capsules, and tinctures. It also owns the brand of dietary supplements that don't contain CBD, dubbed Probulin.

