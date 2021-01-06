HempFusion Debuts On TSX

Health and wellness CBD company HempFusion Wellness Inc. has commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Denver-based company confirmed Tuesday it would be posting its common shares and particular securities for trading on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Hemp Fusion earlier announced it would begin listing, under the symbol CBD, in November, or once a $17 million offering was structured.

This was the company's first public offering. In 2019, the company secured $42 million in financing through private rounds.

The company's portfolio consists of CBD brands, including topicals, capsules, and tinctures. It also owns the brand of dietary supplements that don't contain CBD, dubbed Probulin.

Daniel Brody, the company's CCO, recently told Benzinga that they import CBD in a row form from Europe and then ship products to their Kansas-based distribution center.

The company has no debt and over $18 million in cash as of June 30.

Meantime, the company's CEO and Director, Jason Mitchell, agreed to share his thoughts on our Cannabis Hour podcast this Thursday.

