fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.84
308.47
+ 0.27%
DIA
-0.21
302.57
-0.07%
SPY
+ 0.29
368.68
+ 0.08%
TLT
-0.97
158.51
-0.62%
GLD
+ 0.12
182.20
+ 0.07%

Jushi Holdings Raises Q4 Revenue Guidance To $33M, Launches Equity Offering,

byNina Zdinjak
January 5, 2021 10:15 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jushi Holdings Raises Q4 Revenue Guidance To $33M, Launches Equity Offering,

Cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTC:JUSHF) expects revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be between $32 million and $33 million.

That's up from previous expectations of about $28 million to $30 million.

Boca Raton, Florida-based Jushi also reiterated its 2021 revenue guidance of $205 million to $255 million and 2021 adjusted EBITDA of around $40 to $50 million.

The company will be offering securities in every province of Canada, except Québec, and in the U.S. in a private placement manner to “qualified institutional buyers.”

Jushi is offering a total of 5.4 million suboridante voting shares at a price of CA$6.50 ($5.10) per share, hoping to raise a total of CA$35.1 million in gross proceeds.

The offering is projected to finalize on or before Jan. 7.

Furthermore, the company will grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an extra 15% of the offered securities. Co-lead underwriters for the offering are Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Beacon Securities Ltd.

Jushi intends to utilize the collected net proceeds for usual corporate purposes, but also 33% of it to partly support the repayment of the company’s outstanding senior secured notes.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 4, 2021

GAINERS: Zenabis Global (PINK: ZBISF) shares closed up 30.86% at $0.05 read more

Power REIT Buys Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation Property For $1.8M

Power REIT (NYSE-AMEX: PW) confirmed Monday the acquisition of two properties in Colorado. read more

General Cannabis Raises Close To $3M In New Capital, Retires Current Debt

Cannabis company General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN) revealed Monday it has raised more than $2.9 million in senior convertible promissory notes. read more

Cable Provider 4Cable TV International Buys CBD Companies

Cable provider 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) announced in October it is planning to enter the CBD sphere with two acquisitions. read more

Exclusive: Carlos Santana Talks Mirayo, Handling Covid Fatigue And How 'Cannabis Opens Doors To Divine Wisdom'

Carlos Santana has openly shared his respect towards the plant throughout the years. A magician on the guitar, the music legend and entrepreneur has often touted the healing properties of marijuana ever since he was a little kid. Santana credits his mother for shaping his outlook, as well the appreciation of his native Mexican culture, which cherishes earth given medicines. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.