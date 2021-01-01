fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.77
312.20
+ 0.25%
DIA
+ 1.60
302.51
+ 0.53%
SPY
+ 2.22
369.81
+ 0.6%
TLT
+ 0.23
157.27
+ 0.15%
GLD
+ 0.69
176.96
+ 0.39%

Psyched: The First Psychedelics ETF, Beckley Raises $19M, 3 Companies Go Public

byNatan Ponieman
January 1, 2021 10:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Psyched: The First Psychedelics ETF, Beckley Raises $19M, 3 Companies Go Public

The Psychedelics Sector Might Soon Get Its First ETF

Financial services company Horizons ETFs Management filed documents with the Ontario Securities Commission for a psychedelics ETF, which is expected to go live on Jan. 15.

The ‘Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF’ would become the first ETF offering dedicated exposure to the psychedelics sector. 

The firm, which manages the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX:HMMJ) (OTC:HMLSF) among over 93 separate ETFs, has yet to make a public announcement on the launch.

Psilocybin Alpha published a review of the filings, which state that the ETF intends to invest in companies from the psychedelics industry engaged in legal activities with psychedelic drugs.

The ETF is expected to list under the symbol ‘PSYK’ on Canada’s NEO Exchange. It will be a passive ETF, following the North American Psychedelic Stock Index from Solactive, a German financial indices provider.

Beckley Psytech Raises $19M For 5-MeO-DMT Research

Beckley Psytech, the for-profit arm of the Beckley Foundation, raised £14 million (approximately US$19 million) in equity funding.

The proceeds will be used in part to finance a drug development pipeline for 5-MeO-DMT, a psychedelic compound naturally produced by the Sonoran Desert Toad, which has chemical similarities to DMT. The company is in preparations to commence clinical trials on 5-MeO-DMT, according to Business Leader.

The Beckley Foundation is a UK-based think tank and UN-accredited NGO that has been leading research on psychedelics since the late 1990s.

The organization, led by Amanda Feilding, Countess of Wemyss, developed a for profit branch in 2019 in order to navigate the expensive business of clinical research.

The company raised £3 million in May of 2020. This round’s new investors include Noetic Psychedelic Fund LP, a venture fund focused on psychedelics, and Bail Capital.

3 New Psychedelics Companies Go Public

Three companies recently announced go-public dates, adding to the more than 20 psychedelics companies that hit the public markets in 2020.

Mindset Pharma began listing in the Canadian Securities Exchange on Dec. 23 under the symbol ‘MSET.’ The Toronto-based company is putting together a library of intellectual property on psychedelic compounds designed to address chronic neuro-psychiatric disorders.

The company has already synthesized 50 compounds and filed 4 patents on novel chemical structures and synthesis processes.

NeonMind Biosciences, a partially-owned subsidiary of Better Plant Sciences (CSE:PLNT) (OTCQB:VEGGF), announced that it has received approval to list on the CSE on Jan. 4, under the symbol ‘NEON.’

Better Plant owns over 33 million common shares in NeonMind. In November 2020, NeonMind received Health Canada approval to begin pre-clinical trials on the use of psilocybin for food cravings in the context of obesity. The company has also launched a line of non-psychedelic functional mushroom dietary supplements.

Novamind, a Toronto-based mental health company focused on providing access to legal psychedelic therapies, is going public on the CSE on Jan. 5 under the symbol ‘NM.’

The company is developing a three tier business plan through a network of psychedelics-assisted therapy clinics, psychedelics retreats and a clinical research division, focused on providing research infrastructure to other companies in and outside the sector.

The Milestone Round

Psyched Wellness (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:DCNPF) announced the launch of its pre-clinical trials on Amanita Muscaria, a type of legal psychoactive mushroom. The first section of the study will focus on analyzing the mushroom’s maximum tolerated dose. On Wednesday, the company also announced starting research on Muscimol, Amanita’s main psychoactive ingredient, for various psychiatric conditions.

Core One Labs (CSE:COOL), (OTC:CLABF) announced the purchase of Vocan Biotechnologies, a Canadian-based genetic engineering and biosynthesis research firm, through an all-stock transaction. Vocan is developing a proprietary production method to biosynthesize psilocybin.

Revive Therapeutics (CSE:RVV) (OTC:RVVTF) announced a letter of intent to acquire full rights to PharmaTher’s intellectual property on psilocybin. These include PharmaTher’s pre-clinical research into traumatic brain injury and stroke, and provisional patent applications on the use of psilocybin for various ailments.

PharmaTher is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (OTC:PHRRF).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

How To Intensify A Mushroom Trip

This article was originally published on Reality Sandwich, and appears here with permission. read more

A Guide To Psychedelics' Influence On Modern Religion

This article was originally published on Reality Sandwich, and appears here with permission. read more

Healing Our Communities With Psychedelic Solutions

This article was originally published on Reality Sandwich, and appears here with permission. read more

Allied Wants To Conquer Psilocybin Space, Plans To Acquire Pacific Sun Fungi

Medical cannabis company Allied Corp. (OTC: ALID) is taking the next step on its road to joining the psilocybin space. The British Columbia-based company said it signed a letter of intent to buy the psilocybin company Pacific Sun Fungi. read more

2020 Was The Year of Psychedelics — Here's Why

While many 2020 memories will be gladly left behind, that's not necessarily the case for psychedelics. There was unprecedented renaissance as psychedelic compounds, and their potential to treat mental health conditions, became one of the centerpieces of this year’s public conversation.  read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.