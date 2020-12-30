fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.45
312.51
+ 0.14%
DIA
+ 1.41
302.10
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 0.87
370.75
+ 0.23%
TLT
-0.23
157.39
-0.15%
GLD
+ 0.62
175.69
+ 0.35%

Trulieve Hits Milestone With Seffner Store, Columbia Care Debuts In Virginia

byJelena Martinovic
December 30, 2020 11:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Trulieve Hits Milestone With Seffner Store, Columbia Care Debuts In Virginia

Trulieve Hits Milestone, Opens 70th Florida Dispensary

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:TCNNF) has cut the ribbon on its 75th U.S. retail location.

The new store, located at 801 W Martin Luther King Blvd in Seffner, is the 70th dispensary the Tallahassee-based company opted to launch in Florida.

"Access is important to us and has been a driving factor for our growth across Florida for years," the company's CEO Kim Rivers said. "Over the past few months, we've prioritized opening in cities and towns where access to medical marijuana was limited because we believe patients should have reliable and safe access to the medications they've come to rely on."  

In November, the company received a medical cannabis processor license in West Virginia, that way boosting its footprint to six states.

Columbia Care Debuts In Virginia With Portsmouth Store

New York-based Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX:CCHWF) launched its first store in Virginia.

The move came on the heels of the recent announcement regarding the acquisition of the fully-integrated multi-state cannabis operator, Green Leaf Medical, under a deal worth $240 million.

The new dispensary is located at 4012 Seaboard Court in Portsmouth.

Columbia Care obtained the Virginia Board of Pharmacy's approval to begin operations in April. Since then, the company completed the cultivation and manufacturing center spanning 65,000 square feet, with the dispensary located on-site.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity to serve the patients of Virginia," the company's CEO Nicholas Vita disclosed. "The team has been working hard to open our Portsmouth dispensary, and we are all so excited to be able to serve the Hampton Roads patient community."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

Sundial Takes Over Zenabis Subsidiary In $59M Deal

Calgary, Alberta-based Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) acquired acquired a special purposed vehicle that owns $58.9 million of Zenabis Global's senior secured debt. read more

Wisconsin Governor Considers Cannabis Reform In 2021 In An Effort To Boost Tax Revenue

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says cannabis legalization could boost tax revenue for his state as a way to offset struggles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. read more

1933 Reports 13% Increase In First Quarter Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA Improves 80%

Cannabis consumer packaged goods company, 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCQX: TGIFF) reported Tuesday it has generated roughly CA$2.7 million ($2.1 million) in revenue over the first quarter of fiscal 2021. read more

For Former Senator Tom Daschle, Marijuana Reform Matters 'For My Grandchildren'

When it comes to cannabis, Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle had a change of heart. During his tenure as a public servant, he preferred keeping marijuana in the DEA’s Schedule I category, alongside drugs that aren't considered safe to use even under medical supervision. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 28, 2020

Gainers: Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares closed up 30.27% at $0.73 read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.