Trulieve Hits Milestone With Seffner Store, Columbia Care Debuts In Virginia

Trulieve Hits Milestone, Opens 70th Florida Dispensary

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:TCNNF) has cut the ribbon on its 75th U.S. retail location.

The new store, located at 801 W Martin Luther King Blvd in Seffner, is the 70th dispensary the Tallahassee-based company opted to launch in Florida.

"Access is important to us and has been a driving factor for our growth across Florida for years," the company's CEO Kim Rivers said. "Over the past few months, we've prioritized opening in cities and towns where access to medical marijuana was limited because we believe patients should have reliable and safe access to the medications they've come to rely on."

In November, the company received a medical cannabis processor license in West Virginia, that way boosting its footprint to six states.

Columbia Care Debuts In Virginia With Portsmouth Store

New York-based Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX:CCHWF) launched its first store in Virginia.

The move came on the heels of the recent announcement regarding the acquisition of the fully-integrated multi-state cannabis operator, Green Leaf Medical, under a deal worth $240 million.

The new dispensary is located at 4012 Seaboard Court in Portsmouth.

Columbia Care obtained the Virginia Board of Pharmacy's approval to begin operations in April. Since then, the company completed the cultivation and manufacturing center spanning 65,000 square feet, with the dispensary located on-site.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity to serve the patients of Virginia," the company's CEO Nicholas Vita disclosed. "The team has been working hard to open our Portsmouth dispensary, and we are all so excited to be able to serve the Hampton Roads patient community."

