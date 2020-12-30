Sundial Takes Over Zenabis Subsidiary In $59M Deal

Calgary, Alberta-based Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) acquired acquired a special purposed vehicle that owns $58.9 million of Zenabis Global's senior secured debt.

The loan carries interest at a rate of 14% annually, with a maturity date of March 31, 2025. In addition, it's secured by Zenabis' assets as well as assets of its subsidiaries.

Under the deal, Zenabis agreed to pay Sundial a royalty on the basis of its sales revenues from its medical, recreational and wholesale cannabis line, payable for 32 fiscal quarters.

The royalty includes: 3.5% of Net Cannabis Revenue where the Net Cannabis Revenue does not exceed $25 million; 3.0% of Net Cannabis Revenue where Net Cannabis Revenue ranges between $25 million and $30 million; 2.5% of Net Cannabis Revenue where Net Cannabis Revenue ranges between $30 million and $37.5 million; and 2.0% of Net Cannabis Revenue where Net Cannabis Revenue exceeds $37.5 million.

Sundial funded the investment with its available cash reserves totaling $110 million prior to the acquisition's closing.

The company recently entered the edibles market in Canada via a deal with chocolatier company Choklat Inc. The partnership resulted in the launch of a cannabis-infused confectionary brand.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.