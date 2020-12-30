fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.45
312.51
+ 0.14%
DIA
+ 1.41
302.10
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 0.87
370.75
+ 0.23%
TLT
-0.23
157.39
-0.15%
GLD
+ 0.62
175.69
+ 0.35%

Sundial Takes Over Zenabis Subsidiary In $59M Deal

byJelena Martinovic
December 30, 2020 11:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Sundial Takes Over Zenabis Subsidiary In $59M Deal

Calgary, Alberta-based Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) acquired acquired a special purposed vehicle that owns $58.9 million of Zenabis Global's senior secured debt.

The loan carries interest at a rate of 14% annually, with a maturity date of March 31, 2025. In addition, it's secured by Zenabis' assets as well as assets of its subsidiaries.

Under the deal, Zenabis agreed to pay Sundial a royalty on the basis of its sales revenues from its medical, recreational and wholesale cannabis line, payable for 32 fiscal quarters.

The royalty includes: 3.5% of Net Cannabis Revenue where the Net Cannabis Revenue does not exceed $25 million; 3.0% of Net Cannabis Revenue where Net Cannabis Revenue ranges between $25 million and $30 million; 2.5% of Net Cannabis Revenue where Net Cannabis Revenue ranges between $30 million and $37.5 million; and 2.0% of Net Cannabis Revenue where Net Cannabis Revenue exceeds $37.5 million.

Sundial funded the investment with its available cash reserves totaling $110 million prior to the acquisition's closing.

The company recently entered the edibles market in Canada via a deal with chocolatier company Choklat Inc. The partnership resulted in the launch of a cannabis-infused confectionary brand.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Trulieve Hits Milestone With Seffner Store, Columbia Care Debuts In Virginia

Trulieve Hits Milestone, Opens 70th Florida Dispensary Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX: TCNNF) has cut the ribbon on its 75th U.S. retail location. read more

Wisconsin Governor Considers Cannabis Reform In 2021 In An Effort To Boost Tax Revenue

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says cannabis legalization could boost tax revenue for his state as a way to offset struggles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. read more

1933 Reports 13% Increase In First Quarter Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA Improves 80%

Cannabis consumer packaged goods company, 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCQX: TGIFF) reported Tuesday it has generated roughly CA$2.7 million ($2.1 million) in revenue over the first quarter of fiscal 2021. read more

For Former Senator Tom Daschle, Marijuana Reform Matters 'For My Grandchildren'

When it comes to cannabis, Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle had a change of heart. During his tenure as a public servant, he preferred keeping marijuana in the DEA’s Schedule I category, alongside drugs that aren't considered safe to use even under medical supervision. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 28, 2020

Gainers: Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares closed up 30.27% at $0.73 read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.