MassRoots Wants To Buy Herbfluence's Technology Platform To Improve Marketing For Clients

MassRoots, Inc. (OTC:MSRT), a cannabis-oriented technology and media company, plans to buy Herbfluence’s technology platform.

The Denver-based company said Tuesday it has signed a letter of intent to acquire the platform, with terms that are dependent on due diligence and a green light on the definitive agreement from both companies.

The acquisition of this platform should help MassRoots track the best influencers for the advertising campaigns of its clients.

“Influencer marketing remains one of the most effective forms of advertising today but often requires businesses to reach out to individual influencers to get pricing, obtain reviews from past clients, and schedule content — a time-consuming and frustrating process,” MassRoots CEO Isaac Dietrich said in a statement.

“Through the purchase of these Herbfluence assets, we believe our platform will make it easy for any business to schedule a top-tier influencer marketing campaign aimed at the tens of millions of cannabis consumers in the United States.”

