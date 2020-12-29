fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.28
312.40
+ 0.09%
DIA
-0.46
304.43
-0.15%
SPY
-0.60
372.82
-0.16%
TLT
-0.20
157.56
-0.13%
GLD
+ 0.60
175.12
+ 0.34%

MassRoots Wants To Buy Herbfluence's Technology Platform To Improve Marketing For Clients

byNina Zdinjak
December 29, 2020 5:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
MassRoots Wants To Buy Herbfluence's Technology Platform To Improve Marketing For Clients

MassRoots, Inc. (OTC:MSRT), a cannabis-oriented technology and media company, plans to buy Herbfluence’s technology platform.

The Denver-based company said Tuesday it has signed a letter of intent to acquire the platform, with terms that are dependent on due diligence and a green light on the definitive agreement from both companies.

The acquisition of this platform should help MassRoots track the best influencers for the advertising campaigns of its clients.

“Influencer marketing remains one of the most effective forms of advertising today but often requires businesses to reach out to individual influencers to get pricing, obtain reviews from past clients, and schedule content — a time-consuming and frustrating process,” MassRoots CEO Isaac Dietrich said in a statement. 

“Through the purchase of these Herbfluence assets, we believe our platform will make it easy for any business to schedule a top-tier influencer marketing campaign aimed at the tens of millions of cannabis consumers in the United States.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 28, 2020

Gainers: Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares closed up 30.27% at $0.73 read more

2020: The Top Movers And Shakers In Cannabis

By Leland Radovanovic. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 23, 2020

Gainers: MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC: MGCLF) shares closed up 71.43% at $0.3 read more

New Leaf Ventures, Zen Asset Management Float Business Combination

New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV), a cannabis-focused management group, signed a letter agreement with Zen Asset Management and its parent company Artizen Asset Management LLC. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 22, 2020

Gainers: Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) shares closed up 61.45% at $0.68 read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.