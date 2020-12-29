fbpx
QQQ
-0.28
312.96
-0.09%
DIA
-1.00
304.97
-0.33%
SPY
-1.26
373.48
-0.34%
TLT
-0.29
157.65
-0.18%
GLD
+ 0.52
175.20
+ 0.3%

AFC Gamma Aims To Become Second Cannabis-Focused REIT On Major Exchange With IPO

byNina Zdinjak
December 29, 2020 1:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
AFC Gamma Aims To Become Second Cannabis-Focused REIT On Major Exchange With IPO

AFC Gamma, a real estate finance enterprise, plans to go public on the Nasdaq as a REIT and trade under the ticker symbol “AFCG,” according to New Cannabis Ventures.

Seaport Global Securities, JMP Securities and Ladenburg Thalmann were appointed as underwriters.

According to the outlet, AFC Gamma hopes to raise up to $115 million, and if it succeeds it will become the second REIT focused solely on cannabis to list on a big exchange, with the first being Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR).

AFC Gamma raised $80 million over the summer, and has recently sold $12.3 million in equity and $125,000 in Series A cumulative Non Voting Preferred Stock, according to New Cannabis Ventures. 

The IPO preliminary prospectus reveals AFC Gamma has funded $82.5 million in loans, while also having commitments for an additional $19.8 million.

While no borrowers were disclosed in the prospectus, the company noted that the loans and pending loans are in connection with four private and three public companies.

AFC Gamma has revealed transactions with the private company Nature’s Medicines, and the public ones Bluma Wellness (OTC:BMWLF) and Curaleaf (OTC:CURLF), according to the Monday report. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News REIT IPOs Markets Media Real Estate

Related Articles

Canopy Growth Sues GW Pharma, Alleges Unauthorized Use Of Intellectual Property

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) filed an federal lawsuit last week against Britain’s GW Pharma (NASDAQ: GWPH). read more

Cannabis Index Launches On Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange

Israel’s cannabis market, which has been notably advancing in recent years, welcomed a new cannabis-focused index Monday on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. read more

2020 Was The Year of Psychedelics — Here's Why

While many 2020 memories will be gladly left behind, that's not necessarily the case for psychedelics. There was unprecedented renaissance as psychedelic compounds, and their potential to treat mental health conditions, became one of the centerpieces of this year’s public conversation.  read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.