cbdMd Launches Direct-To-Consumer Website For UK Market

Cannabidiol brand cbdMD, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) said Monday it is broadening its direct-to-consumer offering into the United Kingdom, launching a website solely focused on customers in the U.K.

In this manner, the company is advancing its collaboration with the European distribution company Ultra Sport EU. With the new website, CBD users in Britain will have easier access to cbdMD’s CBD products such as oil tinctures, gummies and oil softgel capsules.

“Since cbdMD launched, the popularity of CBD has grown exponentially across the globe,” Martin Sumichrast, co-CEO of cbdMD, said in a statement.

“We’ve seen a surge in demand for our products both in America and overseas, and we are confident that expanding our direct-to-consumer offerings into the U.K. is yet another chapter of cbdMD’s growth. We’re pleased to introduce our best-selling products to our neighbors in the U.K. and look forward to reinforcing why so many consumers trust cbdMD for their health and wellness needs.”

Recently, the company also reported an increase in its net sales by 77% year-over-year, reaching $41.9 million in fiscal 2020 and topping its projections for the period.

