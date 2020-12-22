fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.84
308.08
+ 0.27%
DIA
-1.89
303.87
-0.63%
SPY
-0.35
368.00
-0.1%
TLT
+ 0.81
156.14
+ 0.52%
GLD
-1.33
177.27
-0.76%

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 22, 2020

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
December 22, 2020 4:44 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 22, 2020

Gainers:

Losers:

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 21, 2020

GAINERS: Canopy Rivers (PINK: CNPOF) shares closed up 25.44% at $0.92 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 18, 2020

GAINERS: Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares closed up 20.61% at $13.87 read more

The Week In Cannabis: Tilray-Aphria Merge, Aurora Continues Layoffs, Financings, Earnings, M&A

Cannabis stocks traded up this week, following news of the merger between Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY). Benzinga spoke with Aphria CEO and chairman Irwin D. read more

This Week On Benzinga Cannabis Hour: Canopy VP Sol Clahane; Delta 9 Chief John Arbuthnot; Copperstate Farms CEO Pankaj Talwar

Sol Clahane, vice president and general manager at Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC), is the latest cannabis pro to join the Benzinga Cannabis Hour. And the timing couldn't be more perfect. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 17, 2020

GAINERS: The Flowr (PINK: FLWPF) shares closed up 19.23% at $0.31 read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.