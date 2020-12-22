Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 22, 2020
Gainers:
- Liberty Health Sciences (OTC:LHSIF) shares closed up 61.45% at $0.68
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 26.03% at $11.96
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 20.69% at $0.02
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed up 20.61% at $1.46
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed up 19.35% at $0.07
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 15.38% at $0.15
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 10.68% at $0.50
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares closed up 10.01% at $30.32
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 4.68% at $2.91
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 4.5% at $2.09
- Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) shares closed up 4.3% at $2.06
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed up 3.64% at $42.15
- NexTech AR Solns (OTC:NEXCF) shares closed up 3.5% at $5.14
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed up 3.48% at $15.46
Losers:
- Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC:GLDFF) shares closed down 13.73% at $0.02
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 11.9% at $1.21
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed down 11.54% at $0.19
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 8.45% at $0.65
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 6.53% at $0.18
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed down 5.5% at $0.36
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 5.38% at $0.48
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed down 5.13% at $0.90
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed down 5.09% at $0.25
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 4.35% at $1.54
- Canopy Rivers (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 4.3% at $0.88
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 4.08% at $3.88
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 3.95% at $1.46
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed down 3.33% at $0.87
