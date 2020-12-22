PhytoRite Launches CBD And Hemp Digital Catalog

CBD and hemp company PhytoRite announced Tuesday it has introduced a new digital catalog.

The new CBD shopping platform features a wide range of CBD and hemp products, including oils, topical, hemp bars, luxury personal care products, and gourmet edibles, to name a few.

The Denver-based company said it intends to utilize the digital catalog to further team up with dispensary owners as well as CBD advocates, content bloggers, and influencers. The platform is a step forward in online monetization since it allows an interested party to establish a revenue stream quickly.

“We [want to] make it easy for cannabis advocates and content generators, with their own audience and sphere of influence, who are looking for alternatives to affiliate models and network marketing products,” said CEO Charlie Stivers.

PhytoRite is founded by Stivers and Mia Voss in 2017.

“As the hemp and phytocannabinoid markets grow and innovate, we look forward to helping professional producers get the word out in our catalog, website, and digital properties, by sharing the benefits of cannabis without intoxication to our network of buyers living the hemp lifestyle,” Stivers added.

