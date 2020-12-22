fbpx
PAX Labs, Sira Naturals Launch PAX ERA Pod To Benefit Last Prisoner Project

byJavier Hasse
December 22, 2020 2:27 pm
Just in time for the holidays, PAX Labs has teamed up with Sira Naturals to create a Limited Edition PAX ERA pod benefitting the Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit organization focused on bringing restorative justice to those incarcerated for cannabis convictions, through prisoner release, record clearing, clemency and expungement.

The Last Prisoner Project pod will be available to consumers 21+ in Massachusetts at equity retailers Pure Oasis and Stem. For each pod sold, $30 will be donated directly to Last Prisoner Project.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sira Naturals and equity retailers Pure Oasis and Stem Haverhill to support the Last Prisoner Project and the important causes of social and restorative justice," said Azita Habibi, Head of US Sales, PAX Labs. "As the cannabis industry continues to grow, it is critical we raise awareness for decades of failed drug policy, and directly support both the organizations doing this important work, and the individuals and communities harmed by the war on drugs."

"The cannabis community has really stepped up, and we are both humbled and grateful for partners like PAX Labs who support our mission to help those negatively and disproportionately affected by the criminalization of cannabis,” added Last Prisoner Project managing director Mary Bailey.

Courtesy photo.

