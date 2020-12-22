fbpx
Snoop Dogg's Casa Verde Capital Closes New $94.7M Fund

byNina Zdinjak
December 22, 2020 12:31 pm
Casa Verde Capital, the investment fund led by Snoop Dogg, Karan Wadhera and Ted Chung, has closed a new fund of $94.7 million.

The closing was documented in a Form D filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Monday. 

This is Casa Verde’s biggest-ever single fund, topping the previous two — one that closed in 2015 with $25 million, and one closed in 2018 with $45 million, reports The Techee. Raising almost $95 million was achieved in a single round.

Casa Verde is known for recognizing the potential of various successful cannabis companies, such as LeafLink, Dutchie, Eaze and Proper.

With five new states welcoming cannabis legalization this year, it looks like investors have recognized the industry’s potential for further growth.

Photo by TechCrunch via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

