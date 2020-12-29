fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.78
311.90
+ 0.25%
DIA
+ 0.15
303.82
+ 0.05%
SPY
+ 0.49
371.73
+ 0.13%
TLT
-0.60
157.96
-0.38%
GLD
+ 0.94
174.79
+ 0.53%

Magic Johnson On Manu Ginobili: 'One Of The Most Unstoppable Forces In The NBA'

byJavier Hasse
December 29, 2020 10:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Magic Johnson On Manu Ginobili: 'One Of The Most Unstoppable Forces In The NBA'

Interview by Javier Hasse. Article by Henry Khederian.

During a recent conversation around his involvement in CBD company Uncle Bud’s, Earvin “Magic” Johnson — a five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA Finals MVP — found some time to discuss the basketball career of fellow great Manu Ginobili.

“He was one of the most unstoppable offensive forces we’ve seen in the NBA,” Johnson said. “Because he could shoot from the outside and then he had that incredible knack around the basket of scoring, even around taller opponents”.

Ginobili spent his entire NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs (2002-2018). Alongside teammates Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, Ginobili won four NBA titles as a Spur. As the leader of the 2004 Argentina National Basketball squad, Ginobili won an olympic gold medal.

As such, it’s no surprise Ginobili is widely considered the greatest Argentine basketball player of all-time.

See also: Isiah Thomas Reminisces About Argentina, Praises Ginobili: 'I Truly Love Manu'

Johnson believes Ginobili’s performance on the hardcourt left a remarkable legacy not only in the NBA, but on the growth and visibility of the sport of basketball in Argentina.

“I love Manu. I think he helped the country of Argentina because he dominated and he won NBA Championships. So I know more young men and women wanted to play basketball, because I know it’s a soccer-crazed country.”

More than basketball, Johnson played five games in Argentina his career and took former NBA players to the country: “I had an amazing time when I went there.”

According to Johnson, Ginobili should be considered one of the primary drivers for a growing professional basketball landscape in Argentina.

“I think he opened up the door for many other pros to play out of Argentina and come into the NBA”.

Lead image: John Russo.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Sports Markets General

Related Articles

Magic Johnson: 2020 Protests Helped Create Positive Change And Opportunities For People Of Color

Interview by Javier Hasse. Article by Henry Khederian. Earvin “Magic” Johnson says it's evident that companies across America have been making efforts to support people of color and the black community throughout 2020. read more

For Former Senator Tom Daschle, Marijuana Reform Matters 'For My Grandchildren'

When it comes to cannabis, Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle had a change of heart. During his tenure as a public servant, he preferred keeping marijuana in the DEA’s Schedule I category, alongside drugs that aren't considered safe to use even under medical supervision. read more

New Standard's CEO Explains How The Brand Set Out To Define A Premium Cannabis Experience

Launching a retail brand in 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic, is no simple feat. read more

DEA Could Issue Additional Cannabis Cultivation Licenses In 2021

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is poised to issue licenses for the cultivation of cannabis for research purposes in the first half of the next year. read more

LeafLink CEO Reflects On 2020, An 'Incredibly Resilient' Cannabis Industry And Hiring In 2021

It seems that cannabis is one of a few bright spots in the tumultuous year we are leaving behind. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.