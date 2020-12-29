Magic Johnson On Manu Ginobili: 'One Of The Most Unstoppable Forces In The NBA'

Interview by Javier Hasse. Article by Henry Khederian.

During a recent conversation around his involvement in CBD company Uncle Bud’s, Earvin “Magic” Johnson — a five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA Finals MVP — found some time to discuss the basketball career of fellow great Manu Ginobili.

“He was one of the most unstoppable offensive forces we’ve seen in the NBA,” Johnson said. “Because he could shoot from the outside and then he had that incredible knack around the basket of scoring, even around taller opponents”.

Ginobili spent his entire NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs (2002-2018). Alongside teammates Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, Ginobili won four NBA titles as a Spur. As the leader of the 2004 Argentina National Basketball squad, Ginobili won an olympic gold medal.

As such, it’s no surprise Ginobili is widely considered the greatest Argentine basketball player of all-time.

Johnson believes Ginobili’s performance on the hardcourt left a remarkable legacy not only in the NBA, but on the growth and visibility of the sport of basketball in Argentina.

“I love Manu. I think he helped the country of Argentina because he dominated and he won NBA Championships. So I know more young men and women wanted to play basketball, because I know it’s a soccer-crazed country.”

More than basketball, Johnson played five games in Argentina his career and took former NBA players to the country: “I had an amazing time when I went there.”

According to Johnson, Ginobili should be considered one of the primary drivers for a growing professional basketball landscape in Argentina.

“I think he opened up the door for many other pros to play out of Argentina and come into the NBA”.

Lead image: John Russo.

