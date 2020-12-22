New Cannabis Products: THC Infused Mini Cakes And A 24-Karat Gold Volcano

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Mammamia’s Mini Cakes

Mammamia launched an Italy-inspired line of cannabis and CBD infused edibles that look like mini cakes. Each cake is infused with 10mg of THC and 5mg of CBD.

Co-founded by chef, restauranter, chocolatier, and native Italian Simone D’Antonio, Mammamia’s products are designed to offer a culinary journey through Italy.

“There is no one out there like Mammamia. We’re thrilled to be the first Italian edibles brand and hope our customers can taste the quality in each bite. This project has been a labor of love for my team and I and we’re honored to share it with the world,” D’Antonio told Benzinga.

The Gold Volcano

Storz & Bickel, a global vaporization device leader and subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC), is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The brand, considered by many to have invented the vaporizer category, is commemorating the milestone with a limited release of 100 Signature Edition versions of its iconic Volcano Classic tabletop vape. Retailing for $999, each Volcano Classic Signature Edition device is numbered, engraved and plated in 24-karat gold.

The company has also produced a documentary chronicling Markus Storz and Jürgen Bickel’s 20-year journey building one of the most widely known and respected vaporizer brands in the world. The documentary was released in collaboration with Rolling Stone magazine.

“The Volcano Classic is coveted for its superior craftsmanship, electromechanical design and unrivaled vaporizing experience. With the release of this commemorative and highly collectible edition, we’re offering long-time brand enthusiasts and connoisseurs the most premium vaporization experience on the planet,” said Jurgen Bickel, founder and managing director of Storz & Bickel.

