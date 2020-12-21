New Cannabis Products: Omura x Barbari, High THC Beverages, The Fluresh Collection

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products.

Barbari x Omura

Barbari and Omura have come together to create a custom pack of effects-based, botanical, and flower sticks allowing customers to mindfully dose with precision. The Omura heat-not-burn technology minimal vapor for a full terpene and flavor profile.

“This partnership is a union of two companies that prioritize and value the low-dose consumer and their needs. Omura gives us a similar smoking sensation that we love, but with the technical innovation and ease-of-use, we’ve yet to see in the market today," Barbari co-founder and CEO Meryl Montgomery told Benzinga. "We’re thrilled to be bringing our favorite floral blend and CBD-rich hemp to the Omura technology, and to give customers who are cautious of combustion the full Barbari brand and product experience.”

Oh Hi THC Beverages

Oh Hi Beverages released a new line called Budtender’s Reserve. The sharable bottles of high-dosage cannabis beverages contain 100mg of THC and are available in recreational Colorado dispensaries.

"We developed the Budtender's Reserve line for the more experienced cannabis consumer who desires a stronger, faster effect," Production manager John Lynch told Benziga. "Since we launched our first low-dosage THC line in 2018, many budtenders and Oh Hi lovers have requested a higher dosage cannabis drink. This line is for them."

The Fluresh Collection

Fluresh unveiled its Fluresh Collection at recreational and medical cannabis retailers across Michigan.

“Fluresh understands that cannabis is not a one-size fits all solution, and that’s why we have dedicated ourselves to designing a premium product line that offers choices tailored to different lifestyles,” explained Fluresh CEO Tom Benson. “From the moment consumers see the packaging to trying the array of product offerings, they will see what stands out about the Fluresh Collection and how elemental cannabis can be to many aspects of their lives.”

The Fluresh Collection boasts new fast-acting dose-controlled cannabis products suited for consumers looking for control and variety.

Courtesy photos.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.