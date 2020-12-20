You Too Can Hit The Pasture Pool With Famous Athletes In This Charity Golf Experience

Athletes for CARE, a non-profit founded by former pro athletes who advocate for cannabis and natural ways of healing, is hosting a charity golf experience that will allow fans to hang out with sports royalty.

Throughout 2021, the organization will organize a series of golfing events around North America, featuring top-notch athletes, all for charity. The tour will kick off in Orlando, Florida, on January 21. Abiding by all COVID-19 safety rules, the event will be held in the Arnold Palmer Design Company-designed Shingle Creek course, one of the most-played in central Florida.

The tour will then hit Dallas, Los Angeles, Denver, Philadelphia, Toronto and Chicago.

Clint Johnson, former NFL player and current director of development of Athletes for CARE, told Benzinga his team is “excited to take this opportunity to elevate the conversation around health and safety in sports at all levels using one of the most COVID-friendly ways to enjoy some fresh air and physical activity together.

“A4C is using this platform for our athletes to share their experience with mental and physical health conditions. Athletes at all levels often suffer from concussions, CTE, PTSD, impact injuries, anxiety, depression, opioid dependency, etc. Our goal is to remove the stigma around physical and mental health conditions and treatment access and options. Help us #ChangeTheCulture."

All event sponsorships include 18-holes of golf, food and beverage, as well as a gift package.

