Data Show Which OTC Companies Traders Are Flocking To

bySpencer Israel
December 18, 2020 12:20 pm
Trading activity on OTC Markets spiked hard in November, reflecting the frenzied state of markets as investors reacted to the Presidential election and COVID-19 vaccine developments from Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech Inc (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA). 

According to OTC Markets Group, overall dollar trading volume on the OTCQX Market, the top tier of OTC Markets, rose to nearly $11 billion in November, a 65% increase from October. On the OTCQB Venture Market, dollar volume rose 25% to nearly $2.5 billion. 

“The elevated trading volume reflects an increase in interest from investors across our markets,”  said OTC Markets Group EVP Of Corporate Services Jason Paltrowitz, noting that trading increased in Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX:RHHBY), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY), and Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:HEINY). “The resolution of the election may have given investors confidence to put some capital to work there.”

The Most-Traded Securities

As has often been the case in 2020, companies in the crypto and cannabis industries were among the most-traded during the month. Of the 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX in November, six fall into one of those buckets. 

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) was once again the most-traded security, Over $5 billion worth of shares changed hands last month, a 142% increase from October. Likewise, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) experienced a 195% month-over-month increase in dollar volume, making it the third most-traded name on the market. 

Other crypto-based securities also had big volume increases:

  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCQX:HVBTF) dollar volume rose 372%
  • Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (OTCQX:ETCG) dollar volume rose 191% 
  • Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (OTCQX:BCHG) dollar volume rose 161%
  • Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCQX:GDLC) dollar volume rose 144%

On the cannabis front, Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX:GTBIF), Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:CURLF), Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (OTCQX:TCNNF) and Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX:CRLBF) were once again among the most-traded names. But those weren’t the only cannabis companies that traders loved last month:

  • AYR Strategies Inc. (OTCQX:AYRSF) dollar volume rose 247%
  • Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX:CCHWF) dollar volume rose 155%
  • Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX:HRVSF) dollar volume rose 131%
  • TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX:TRSSF) dollar volume rose 122%
  • Charlottes Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:CWBHF) dollar volume rose 112%

On the OTCQB market Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) remained the most-traded securities. Through the end of the month, more than twice as many shares of Fannie had traded this year than Freddie. 

November’s top 10 most-traded securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets are below

OTCQX

Company Name

Symbol

Country

November

Dollar Volume

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

GBTC

USA

$5,097,277,241

Roche Holding Ltd

RHHBY

Switzerland

$1,311,121,039

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

ETHE

USA

$492,750,730

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

GTBIF

USA

$292,482,296

Curaleaf Holdings Inc.

CURLF

USA

$289,002,439

Trulieve Cannabis Corporation

TCNNF

USA

$274,222,296

Danone

DANOY

France

$184,638,327

Cresco Labs Inc.

CRLBF

USA

$177,096,817

Heineken N.V.

HEINY

The Netherlands

$111,891,022

BNP Paribas

BNPQY

France

$105,698,076

Source: OTC Markets Group

 

OTCQB

Company Name

Symbol

Country

November

Dollar Volume

Fannie Mae

FNMA

USA

$335,808,867

Freddie Mac

FMCC

USA

$149,820,679

CytoDyn Inc.

CYDY

USA

$135,089,334

MIND MEDICINE MINDMED INC.

MMEDF

Canada

$107,550,148

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HLDG AG

RLFTF

Switzerland

$107,529,263

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.

NWBO

USA

$96,432,047

The Very Good Food Co Inc

VRYYF

Canada

$86,540,670

ADOMANI, Inc.

ADOM

USA

$43,402,073

Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd.

ALPP

USA

$40,308,646

Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

NEXCF

Canada

$39,112,031

Source: OTC Markets Group

 

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Cryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Emerging Markets Specialty ETFs Small Cap Global Markets Trading Ideas ETFs General

