Data Show Which OTC Companies Traders Are Flocking To

Trading activity on OTC Markets spiked hard in November, reflecting the frenzied state of markets as investors reacted to the Presidential election and COVID-19 vaccine developments from Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech Inc (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA).

According to OTC Markets Group, overall dollar trading volume on the OTCQX Market, the top tier of OTC Markets, rose to nearly $11 billion in November, a 65% increase from October. On the OTCQB Venture Market, dollar volume rose 25% to nearly $2.5 billion.

“The elevated trading volume reflects an increase in interest from investors across our markets,” said OTC Markets Group EVP Of Corporate Services Jason Paltrowitz, noting that trading increased in Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX:RHHBY), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY), and Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:HEINY). “The resolution of the election may have given investors confidence to put some capital to work there.”

The Most-Traded Securities

As has often been the case in 2020, companies in the crypto and cannabis industries were among the most-traded during the month. Of the 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX in November, six fall into one of those buckets.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) was once again the most-traded security, Over $5 billion worth of shares changed hands last month, a 142% increase from October. Likewise, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) experienced a 195% month-over-month increase in dollar volume, making it the third most-traded name on the market.

Other crypto-based securities also had big volume increases:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCQX:HVBTF) dollar volume rose 372%

(OTCQX:HVBTF) dollar volume rose 372% Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (OTCQX:ETCG) dollar volume rose 191%

(OTCQX:ETCG) dollar volume rose 191% Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trus t (OTCQX:BCHG) dollar volume rose 161%

t (OTCQX:BCHG) dollar volume rose 161% Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCQX:GDLC) dollar volume rose 144%

On the cannabis front, Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX:GTBIF), Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:CURLF), Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (OTCQX:TCNNF) and Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX:CRLBF) were once again among the most-traded names. But those weren’t the only cannabis companies that traders loved last month:

AYR Strategies Inc. (OTCQX:AYRSF) dollar volume rose 247%

(OTCQX:AYRSF) dollar volume rose 247% Columbia Care Inc . (OTCQX:CCHWF) dollar volume rose 155%

. (OTCQX:CCHWF) dollar volume rose 155% Harvest Health & Recreation Inc . (OTCQX:HRVSF) dollar volume rose 131%

. (OTCQX:HRVSF) dollar volume rose 131% TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX:TRSSF) dollar volume rose 122%

(OTCQX:TRSSF) dollar volume rose 122% Charlottes Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:CWBHF) dollar volume rose 112%

On the OTCQB market Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) remained the most-traded securities. Through the end of the month, more than twice as many shares of Fannie had traded this year than Freddie.

November’s top 10 most-traded securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets are below

OTCQX

Company Name Symbol Country November Dollar Volume Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC USA $5,097,277,241 Roche Holding Ltd RHHBY Switzerland $1,311,121,039 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) ETHE USA $492,750,730 Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTBIF USA $292,482,296 Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CURLF USA $289,002,439 Trulieve Cannabis Corporation TCNNF USA $274,222,296 Danone DANOY France $184,638,327 Cresco Labs Inc. CRLBF USA $177,096,817 Heineken N.V. HEINY The Netherlands $111,891,022 BNP Paribas BNPQY France $105,698,076

Source: OTC Markets Group

OTCQB

Company Name Symbol Country November Dollar Volume Fannie Mae FNMA USA $335,808,867 Freddie Mac FMCC USA $149,820,679 CytoDyn Inc. CYDY USA $135,089,334 MIND MEDICINE MINDMED INC. MMEDF Canada $107,550,148 RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HLDG AG RLFTF Switzerland $107,529,263 Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. NWBO USA $96,432,047 The Very Good Food Co Inc VRYYF Canada $86,540,670 ADOMANI, Inc. ADOM USA $43,402,073 Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd. ALPP USA $40,308,646 Nextech AR Solutions Corp. NEXCF Canada $39,112,031

Source: OTC Markets Group

