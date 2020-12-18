fbpx
Washington Poised To Legalize Homegrown Marijuana Via New Bill

byJelena Martinovic
December 18, 2020 12:22 pm
Washington Poised To Legalize Homegrown Marijuana Via New Bill

Policymakers in Washington State are poised to consider letting its residents cultivate marijuana at their homes.

According to Marijuana Moment, the bill was pre-filed last week by Shelley Kloba, who represents Democrats and Republican rep Drew MacEwen. It would allow adults 21 and older to grow up to six cannabis plants per person.

In addition, a single household would be allowed to grow up to 15 plants while keeping the produced product.

Other requirements include labeling the homegrown marijuana, including the grower’s name, address, and date of birth, as well as the dates of the planting and harvest.

The current bill resembles the legislation proposed last year, which hasn’t made it to a “full floor vote,” Marijuana Moment writes.

In fact, the lawmakers in the Evergreen State have been struggling for years now to pass the measure, as their homegrown efforts are repeatedly shut down.

“As one of the first states to legalize cannabis, I understand that some tradeoffs were made to garner support for the initiative,” Kloba told Marijuana Moment. “Now that the industry has matured, and the public has experienced legalized cannabis in practice rather [than] just, in theory, it seems as though prohibiting homegrow is an antiquated policy.”

Meantime, a measure to decriminalize the use of several psychedelic substances – Initiative 81 – was approved by 76% of the District of Columbia’s voters last month.

Currently, a non-commercial possession, distribution purchase, and cultivation of psychedelic and hallucinogenic plants and fungi are the lowest law enforcement priorities for the Metropolitan Police Department.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Politics Legal Hot Markets General

