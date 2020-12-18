fbpx
QQQ
-2.50
313.50
-0.8%
DIA
-2.86
306.37
-0.94%
SPY
-4.75
376.94
-1.28%
TLT
-0.48
157.28
-0.31%
GLD
-0.49
177.26
-0.28%

Clio Cannabis Announces 2020 Award Winners

byJavier Hasse
December 18, 2020 2:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Clio Cannabis Announces 2020 Award Winners

Clio Cannabis, the awards competition that celebrates creators at the forefront of cannabis marketing and communications, announced the winners of its second annual program.

A jury of industry leaders from agencies and brands selected three entries to win the top prize: a Grand Clio Cannabis Award.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCQX: CWBHF) received the honor for Partnerships & Collaborations for its mesmerizing “Trust The Earth Farm Art” installation, a 76-acre rendering of a hand holding a hemp stalk mowed into farmland – the launch was exclusively covered by Benzinga.

Puffco was honored in the Product/Service Innovation category for the Puffco Peak Pro, a portable vaporizer for cannabis extracts.

Kiva Confections received the last Grand Award in Public Relations for the “It's All Gravy” campaign for the company’s limited-edition, cannabis-infused Turkey Gravy.

Check out all of the winners for advocacy, grand design, experiences, mobile features, film, collaborations, print, products, services, public relations, social good, social media, and more here.

“The work that was entered into Clio Cannabis this year really took creativity in cannabis to a new level,” said Michael Kauffman, director of Clio Cannabis. “Our jury selected inspiring work from Kiva Confections, Charlotte's Web, Puffco, Arnold Worldwide, Artisans on Fire, Weedmaps, Superette, Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLB) and more to earn Gold, Silver and Bronze statues. We’re thrilled to be able to recognize the people whose groundbreaking work is elevating the marketplace so that the industry as a whole can better serve their audience.”

Courtesy images. Lead image by gold winner Superette.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.