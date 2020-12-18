Clio Cannabis Announces 2020 Award Winners

Clio Cannabis, the awards competition that celebrates creators at the forefront of cannabis marketing and communications, announced the winners of its second annual program.

A jury of industry leaders from agencies and brands selected three entries to win the top prize: a Grand Clio Cannabis Award.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCQX: CWBHF) received the honor for Partnerships & Collaborations for its mesmerizing “Trust The Earth Farm Art” installation, a 76-acre rendering of a hand holding a hemp stalk mowed into farmland – the launch was exclusively covered by Benzinga.

Puffco was honored in the Product/Service Innovation category for the Puffco Peak Pro, a portable vaporizer for cannabis extracts.

Kiva Confections received the last Grand Award in Public Relations for the “It's All Gravy” campaign for the company’s limited-edition, cannabis-infused Turkey Gravy.

Check out all of the winners for advocacy, grand design, experiences, mobile features, film, collaborations, print, products, services, public relations, social good, social media, and more here.

“The work that was entered into Clio Cannabis this year really took creativity in cannabis to a new level,” said Michael Kauffman, director of Clio Cannabis. “Our jury selected inspiring work from Kiva Confections, Charlotte's Web, Puffco, Arnold Worldwide, Artisans on Fire, Weedmaps, Superette, Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLB) and more to earn Gold, Silver and Bronze statues. We’re thrilled to be able to recognize the people whose groundbreaking work is elevating the marketplace so that the industry as a whole can better serve their audience.”

