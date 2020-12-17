fbpx
New Cannabis Products: Western-Themed Weed, Rolling Papers, Pet Products, And Supplements

byJavier Hasse
December 17, 2020 3:46 pm
New Cannabis Products: Western-Themed Weed, Rolling Papers, Pet Products, And Supplements

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

The Screaming Trumpets

The Screaming Trumpets cannabis brand, by Desert Underground, hit the market, offering a fresh take on DIY joint-rolling for consumers. The product line features pocket-sized collectible tins, each containing 10 grams of top-quality ground flower in a resealable package, rolling papers and a matchbook.

Strain varieties for the Screaming Trumpets tins include Durban, GMO, Sundae Driver and Wedding Cake and are available in California through select dispensaries and delivery services in Southern California.

“We took inspiration from our roots out here in the California desert, a modern-day Wild West,” said Desert Underground founder and CEO Ethan Woods. “We're creating products for the loyal cannabis community. They know what they like, value high quality, and they want it at a great price. No BS, just great cannabis.” 

Africali Culture Wraps

AFRICALI CULTURE, a new start up in the cannabis industry focused on supply chain logistics, launched a line of rolling papers to support a crowdfunding campaign as they await their distribution license.

Branding their own rolling papers, AFRICALI CULTURE WRAPS, has also provided the founders with a platform to express their values of community, culture, and social equity, South African musician Moses Mdhluli and his wife Christina Fotiní explained.

“From this place of human rights, we pledge to donate 10% of all CULTURE WRAPSTM sales to cannabis equity efforts in California, as much of the industry is still suffering from the great racial inequalities that continue to exist in the social fabric of this country. It’s important to us to bring support to the communities that have been most impacted by the criminalization of cannabis, and we are using our little platform to make some big noise and collaborate with others,” said Mdhluli.

 

Kadenwood expanded its portfolio to include the supplements and pet care products through a partnership with better-for-you brand Purity Organic.

Purity Organic CBD Hot Teas are made with non-GMO ingredients and free of any artificial flavors, colors or preservative and are available in four herbal benefit-focused flavors: SLEEP, REVIVE, FOCUS, and English Breakfast.

The Purity Preferred line was created to enhance the wellbeing of canine and feline pets with a premium line of Calming and Hip & Joint CBD oils.

Each feature Kadenwood’s proprietary CBD formula, opening up more distribution channels for Kadenwood and creating new options for consumers to experience the benefits of CBD.

“We’re scaling our company to meet growing consumer needs with the launch of the Purity Organic CBD Hot Teas and Purity Preferred lines. The benefits of CBD are being increasingly adopted and our consumers are looking for more options and formats to utilize it,” said Kadenwood LLC CEO and co-founder Erick Dickens. “We wanted to find a partner that aligned well with our quality and transparency values as we enter these new markets, and are pleased to be working with the Purity team, who’s known for its commitment to creating better-for-you products consumers know and trust.”

Courtesy photos. Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

