American Cannabis Company Buys Naturaleaf Assets To Expand In Colorado

byJelena Martinovic
December 17, 2020 11:42 am
American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMJ) intends to buy assets of medical cannabis company Naturaleaf.

The Denver-based company opted to acquire three Colorado Springs-based retail locations and a cultivation operation that spans 10,000 square feet and has non-volatile extraction capabilities.

ACC is a so-called business-to-business (B2B) consulting company that provides companies' solutions within the cannabis and hemp industries.

The company recently obtained Enforcement Division (MED) approval for a Suitability License, which allows it to manage and operate recreational and medical cannabis operations within the Centennial State.

Scott Saunders, the owner of Naturaleaf – which has been serving patients in the Colorado Springs area for over a decade – is "pleased" with ACC's acquisition.

"Our strict compliance policies and dedication to high-quality production and customer service through the years has positioned Naturaleaf firmly in the Colorado Springs market," he continued.

ACC CEO Terry Buffalo disclosed that "Naturaleaf was the best opportunity for us to enact the pivot into our new business model."

"This first acquisition will be the catalyst that brings ACC into the fold as licensed cannabis operators, securing a foothold in Colorado as we continue to pursue additional acquisition opportunities nationally," he added.

 

