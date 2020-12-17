fbpx
Verano Opens Second Zen Leaf Cannabis Dispensary In York, PA

byNina Zdinjak
December 17, 2020 11:45 am
Cannabis company Verano will cut the ribbon on its Zen Leaf York store this Friday, Dec. 18.  

This marks the second Zen Leaf dispensary opening in the state of Pennsylvania.

Aside from its expansion plans across the nation, Verano recently announced plans to go public in Canada via a reverse takeover of Majesta Minerals Inc. The new combined company will be called Verano Holdings Corp. and it is projected to be one of the three largest multi-state operators in the U.S.

The location of Zen Leaf York dispensary is strategically chosen to serve three communities in the region, York, Lancaster, and Harrisburg. It will provide a plethora of cannabis products, from infused ones to flower.

Operating in the times of COVID pandemic, Verano offers online pre-ordering with a same-day in-store pick up.

Zen Leaf York is the company’s 20th running dispensary in the country, as it has recently opened the third one in Illinois. It also has more stores across the U.S. that are still under construction.

“We’re thrilled to expand the unique Zen Leaf dispensary experience in the Pennsylvania market with our newest location in York, known for its flourishing and diverse arts community,” Verano founder and CEO George Archos said in a statement. “In addition to York, we have a Zen Leaf location in Harrisburg with a third retail location on the horizon to serve Pennsylvania’s growing medical cannabis market. As we continue our expansion, we hope to be the premier destination in Pennsylvania for superior patient care and reliable, high-quality cannabis products.”

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

