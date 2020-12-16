fbpx
This Week On Benzinga Cannabis Hour: Canopy VP Sol Clahane; Delta 9 Chief John Arbuthnot; Copperstate Farms CEO Pankaj Talwar

byAnthony Noto
December 16, 2020 6:21 pm
Sol Clahane, vice president and general manager at Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC), is the latest cannabis pro to join the Benzinga Cannabis Hour.

And the timing couldn't be more perfect.

These days, she's overseeing major CBD brand and partnership initiatives such as the one Canopy just completed with "Domestic Diva" Martha Stewart.

Before joining the Smith Falls, Canada-based company, Clahane was shaking things up in the beverage space at Pernod Ricard, Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP).

This week, Clahane will join co-hosts Patrick Lane and Elliot Lane alongside special guests Delta 9 (OTCQX:VRNDF) CEO John Arbuthnot and Copperstate Farms CEO Pankaj Talwar.

Click here to tune in

Last Week

For those of you who missed out on last week's episode, tune in below:

Special guests included:

  • Nick Paschal: CEO, Alpine IQ West Paschal: VP of Sales
  • Alpine IQ Karen Mayberry: Co-Founder & CMO
  • Trym.io Rob Tankson: Co-Founder & COO, PrestoDoctor

The Benzinga Cannabis Hour is produced every week and brings together top executives, entrepreneurs, and experts from all corners of the cannabis industry. Each show features three or more guests from a broad spectrum of expertise in cannabis.

To tune in, stream the episode below; click subscribe on the official Benzinga YouTube channel; or visit BZCannabisHour.com.

Cannabis Hour is also published on most major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, and more.

Cannabis Penny Stocks Markets Media

