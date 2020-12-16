Senate OKs Bill That Revises Research Application Process For Cannabis Studies

Whether the MORE Act passes the Senate remains uncertain, but some cannabis legislation is finding success.

On Tuesday night, the Senate passed the Cannabidiol and Marihuana Research Expansion Act. The move follows the House's passage of the bill last week.

The Significance Of The Bill

The bill would address several areas of research and development if enacted into law, according to Marijuana Moment. It also intends to revise the research application process for studies centered on cannabis.

Other critical parameters in the legislation would allow physicians to discuss marijuana risks and benefits with patients.

Additionally, the bill would also encourage the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to develop medicines derived from cannabis — while requiring the department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to file a report detailing the potential benefits of cannabis use.

The bill, filed in 2019, includes a notable list of bipartisan sponsors, including Senators Dianne Feinstein and Chuck Grassley.

Along with Senator Brian Schnatz, the trio attempted to include the bill in June's National Defense Authorization Act but was not successful.

Next Steps

The bill now faces a time crunch with the legislative session ending in January 2021.

It moves back to the House, which could pass the Senate's version of the bill to President Trump for a signature.

The House could also opt to revise the bill closer to their original draft, which, among several revisions, included allowances for studies to obtain cannabis from state-legalized dispensaries.

If it opts for the latter, the bill could be delayed into the new year.

