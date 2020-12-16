fbpx
Dub Bros. To Launch Second Tradecraft Farms Dispensary In Port Hueneme

byJelena Martinovic
December 16, 2020 7:55 am
Cannabis company Dub Bros. is cutting the ribbon on its newest Tradecraft Farms store in California.

The new dispensary — located at 2597 Bolker Dr. in Port Hueneme — spans 18,000 square feet, including the retail space and also a communal conference room intended for public use.

The store would also serve customers in the surrounding areas of Oxnard and Ventura County through its licensed delivery platform.

The grand opening of the second Tradecraft Farms in the city is scheduled for Saturday, Dec.19.

Tradecraft Farms’ parent company, Dub Bros., was co-founded by brothers Brent and Barry Walker, shortly after Brent started his first indoor grow in 2019.

Barry Walker told Benzinga that the store’s launching was the “single biggest challenge this year,” highlighting that navigating the company amid the pandemic was tough.

“Contractor deadlines were pushed because of lack of supplies and materials, the City Planning Department was on Covid leave,” he explained, adding that Covid outbreaks “decimated our crews.”

Nevertheless, besides the Golden State, the Los Angeles-based company is in an “aggressive expansion across the country,” Walker continued.

“Currently, we are in the middle of retail licensing processes in Fresno, California, Missouri, Maine, Michigan, and many other cities and states across the nation,” he said.

After all, with cannabis being deeming essential business, “comes a large responsibility.”

“It’s been an honor to stay open and keep providing medications to our patients,” Walker emphasized, even though “just keeping up with the demand is a heavy lift right now.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets Interview Press Releases

