fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.25
300.79
+ 1.07%
DIA
+ 3.23
296.04
+ 1.08%
SPY
+ 4.66
360.24
+ 1.28%
TLT
-0.53
158.86
-0.33%
GLD
+ 2.44
169.08
+ 1.42%

Aphria, Tilray In Talks To Merge: Report

byNatan Ponieman
December 15, 2020 5:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Aphria, Tilray In Talks To Merge: Report

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are contemplating a merger.

The two companies began negotiations this week, and an official announcement could be released before Friday, according to BNN Bloomberg.

The resulting company would keep the Tilray name and put Irwin Simon, Aphria’s current CEO, as Chief Executing Officer.

Aphria would come out as the majority stakeholder, holding the largest number of seats on the board, the report continued, citing an unnamed source.

The merger would save the companies up to CA$100 million ($78.7 million) in yearly costs, while generating annual revenues of over CA$930 million ($732 million).

Cannabis M&A deals have swept across the industry in the last two years. Should this deal close, it would merge two of the largest players in Canada into a massive marijuana juggernaut with a combined market cap of $3.3 billion.

Both stocks traded higher by more than 15% in Tuesday's after-hours session.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A Small Cap After-Hours Center Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 15, 2020

GAINERS: Primo Nutraceuticals (PINK: BUGVF) shares closed up 192.31% at $0.76 read more

Verano To Go Public In Canada Via RTO, Launches A Subscription Receipt Offering

Cannabis company Verano Holdings LLC will go public in Canada through a reverse takeover of Majesta Minerals Inc. read more

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of December 7th – 13th, 2020. Without further ado, let’s get started. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 14, 2020

GAINERS: Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) shares closed up 39.76% at $0.29 read more

BevCanna To Buy Naturo Group To Create 'An Unbeatable Combination'

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF), a producer of cannabinoid-infused beverages, will buy Naturo Group Investments Inc., a beverage developer and manufacturer. The two companies executed a definitive agreement from Dec. 11. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.