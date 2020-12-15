Aleafia Inks Supply Deal With Cannabis Brand BLLRDR

The Emblem Cannabis Corporation agreed to exclusively distribute BLLRDR's portfolio of cannabis cultivars and other products into Canada's medical cannabis market.

Under the supply deal between Aleafia Health Inc.'s (TSX:AH) (OTCQX:ALEAF) wholly-owned subsidiary and cannabis brand house Robes Cannabis Inc. – which is doing business as BLLRDR – the Toronto-based company obtained exclusive rights to sell BLLRDR products.

According to Tuesday's update, Emblem patients would enjoy the two favorite cannabis varieties, including Wedding Cake and Afghani Bullrider, starting Jan. 2021.

"I've never seen cannabis as simply another 'product,'" the two-time GRAMMY Award-winning producer and OVO co-founder Noah Shebib — also known as "40" — noted.

"It has been quite the journey to get this brand to the market, and it has always been a top priority to ensure there is medical access," he added. "We are excited to be collaborating with the Aleafia team to bring these products to patients."

In addition, BLLRDR is majority-owned by Shebib and Emblem's co-founder Max Zavet.

Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic shared that teaming up with Shebib Zavet allowed them to "broaden our medical cannabis portfolio and bring their unique and differentiated cultivars directly to our patients."

Last month, Alefia reported a net loss of $19.76 million for the third quarter and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.65 million. Its net revenue hovered around $4.97 million for the period.

