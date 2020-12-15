fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.44
302.60
+ 0.47%
DIA
+ 2.05
297.22
+ 0.69%
SPY
+ 2.69
362.21
+ 0.74%
TLT
-0.38
158.71
-0.24%
GLD
+ 1.97
169.56
+ 1.15%

Verano To Go Public In Canada Via RTO, Launches A Subscription Receipt Offering

byNina Zdinjak
December 15, 2020 11:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Verano To Go Public In Canada Via RTO, Launches A Subscription Receipt Offering

Cannabis company Verano Holdings LLC will go public in Canada through a reverse takeover of Majesta Minerals Inc.

Chicago based multi-state cannabis operator said it has signed a definitive agreement to effect a business combination and the finalization of the previously announced merger by Verano with Alternative Medical Enterprises LLC, Plants of Ruskin LLC, and affiliated companies, which are medical-marijuana companies operating in Arizona and Florida.

The combined company will remain as Verano Holdings Corp. It's expected to be one of the three biggest multi-state operators in the U.S.

The transaction is dependent on various conditions, such as the authorization of Majesta’s shareholders, other regulatory approvals, while it is also a condition of closing that the subordinate voting shares of the resulting company will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Verano projects for the transactions to close during the first quarter of 2021.

Per the arrangement, Majesta’s shares will be replaced for subordinate voting shares of the resulting company with a projected total value of $1 million.

Raising Funds To Support Going Public

What’s more, in relation to the reverse takeover, Verano has launched a subscription receipt offering with plans to raise between $50 million and $100 million. One subscription receipt will be priced at $10, based on the $2.8 billion pre-money valuation of the Verano Holdings Crop.

After the transaction is finalized the subscription receipts will be exchanged for subordinate voting shares of the new company.

Verano Holdings Crop. will run its business across 14 U.S. states, owning 48 operating retail stores, eight cultivation facilities, four CPG brands: Verano, Encore, MÜV, Avexia, and two retail store brands: Zen Leaf and MÜV.

“Our transformative combination with AltMed accelerates our vision to be one of the most innovative and profitable cannabis operators in the United States. We pride ourselves on our best-in-class core competencies of people, processes, research and products, with a strong commitment to providing a superior, customer-focused cannabis experience across our existing markets,” George Archos, Co-Founder and CEO of Verano said in a statement.

“Becoming a public company will give us access to capital to execute our long-term strategy of expanding into limited-license, high-growth markets and scaling both our wholesale and retail operations into new and existing markets. Since the Company’s inception, we have been disciplined cannabis operators and prudent stewards of capital with a consistent focus on profitable growth. We have a solid foundation and a thoughtful model for long-term success to deliver industry-leading EBITDA margins and sustainable value to our shareholders.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Markets

Related Articles

Activist NJWeedman Celebrates Citizen's Dispensary Debut Amid Marijuana Legalization Scrutiny

Marijuana activist Ed Forchion — who goes by the nickname NJWeedman — will host a NJ/NYE Constitutional Amendment to Legalize Marijuana Virtual Smoke Out at his NJWeedman's Joint on New Year’s Eve. read more

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelics Industry News Stories for the Week of December 6th – 13th, 2020. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 14, 2020

GAINERS: Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) shares closed up 39.76% at $0.29 read more

Coronavirus Spike Creates Risk For Cannabis MSOs

Cannabis stocks have made a big run since the U.S. election in November. However, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic says the spike in coronavirus cases has created significant near-term risk for multi-state operators. read more

Daily High Club And RAW Natural Rolling Papers Team Up To Launch Subscription Box

Daily High Club, a smoking supplies company and online head shop operator that sells subscription boxes, has partnered with the iconic brand RAW Natural Rolling Papers. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.