New Wave's N2 Logics Acquires Bloom Botanics E-commerce Platform

N2 Logics Inc. has purchased Bloom Botanics, the Europe-based CBD online superstore and provider of complex mushroom blends.

The news is confirmed Monday by New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE:SPOR) (OTC:TRMNF), which owns an interest in the digital marketing portfolio company.

The Toronto-based company also said that N2 agreed to manage the e-commerce strategy.

"Our goal is to distribute and provide consumers access to products that improve human functionality and performance," Daniel Fox, who was recently named the company's CEO, noted.

"With N2's leading eCommerce strategy, we expect to continue to generate significant high margin online growth starting in Europe then quickly expanding into North America and the rest of the world," he continued.

As a CBD and nutraceuticals online superstore which distributes various health and wellness products, Bloom Botanics has access to more than 1,500 SKUs.

"Healthier and more natural plant-based health and wellness products are continuing to grow in importance in today's society," Fox added.

