Lifted Made To Sell Delta 8 THC And CBD Products In Pharmacies

Earlier this week, Lifted Made — a maker of hemp and hemp-derived products — signed an exclusive agreement with Girish GPO to distribute certain Lifted Made’s CBD and Delta 8 THC products to independent pharmacies throughout the United States.

Girish GPO has committed to distribute Lifted Made’s products to at least 500 independent pharmacies within 90 days, and some 2,500 independent pharmacies nationwide within 180 days.

The initial term of the distribution agreement is six months, with yearly extensions possible thereafter.

Lifted Made, a subsidiary of Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQB: AQSP), offers CBD and nano-CBD tinctures, CBD salves, CBD muscle gel, delta 8 THC gummies, delta 8 THC tinctures, delta 8 THC cartridges, delta 8 THC dabs, and a 510 compatible battery specifically designed for delta 8 THC cartridges.

“Although Lifted Made’s products have traditionally predominately been distributed to vape shops and convenience stores nationwide, being able to expand our footprint to outlets such as Girish GPO’s network of independent pharmacies” will help the company continue to grow, Acquired Sales CEO Nicholas Warrender explained.

“Diversity in our team, distribution partners, retailers, and among our end consumers is essential to growth. We focus on producing the highest quality products at strong price points, and we aim to meet the needs of all of the individuals and companies that choose to spend their hard earned money on our products," he added.

Girish GPO CEO Girish Ray praised Lifted Made for being a leader in the CBD industry.

“We look forward to a long term relationship bringing quality CBD products to market nation wide,” he said.

