Rapper T.I. Invests In Harvest Connect To Grow Georgia's Cannabis Industry

byJavier Hasse
December 11, 2020 1:04 pm
Rap artist T.I. is backing Georgia-based cannabis company Harvest Connect LLC.

The Atlanta native — a singer/songwriter, producer, record executive and author — has become an investor and equity partner in the company.

“We are excited to have T.I. become a part of our Harvest Connect team, as we work toward helping Georgia farmers, those Georgians living with chronic pain, and growing Georgia’s cannabis industry,” Harvest Connect CEO Kevin Quirk told Benzinga.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., oversees his own company — King of Da South LCC.

“I met Kevin and his team several months ago through LeMont Bradley, a mutual friend and Harvest Connect investor,” Harris said in a prepared statement. “After hearing about Kevin’s vision for Harvest Connect, the Graceleaf brand, and their desire to focus on Georgians and under-served communities, I knew I wanted to be involved. I believe my team and I can knock down certain barriers helping further their vision. We’re excited to be a part of the team.” 

The Harvest Connect family of brands includes CBD Store and More, and Graceleaf.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Entrepreneurship Success Stories Startups Markets General

